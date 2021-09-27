News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Letter: Time to focus on priorities

Logo Icon

Brian Riley

Published: 5:18 PM September 27, 2021   
Overgrown road sign

Overgrown road signs have been a problem in Suffolk for many years. - Credit: Archant

On September 22 you reported that in Suffolk there are over 700 road signs damaged or obscured
and according to Suffolk County Council there is not enough money to repair or clean them all.

It’s time Matthew Hicks, the leader of the council, got a grip on what’s happening.

How dare he preside over a revenue budget of nearly £600million and tell us that road signs are not a priority.


It’s a general conceit that all council monies are spent efficiently, despite evidence of our own eyes that this is untrue. 


The council should immediately review its spending so that priorities focus on residents’ needs and not on the managerial wants of the council executives. 

How many people are now engaged on public relations? Are we becoming like the Navy? Do 
we have more admirals than battleships – or are they all Swiss admirals? (No ships but plenty of 
protocol.)


Come on Matthew, conduct the half-year review and justify your large majority.
Brian Riley, Pinewood


Share your views, by emailing us

You may also want to watch:

Reader Letters
Suffolk County Council
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sainsbury's Warren Heath fuel station is one of several across Ipswich closed today

Updated

More Suffolk petrol stations closed as PM plans action

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Drivers queue up at the BP fuelling station in Rougham Road, Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Live

Explained: What is causing the long queues at petrol stations?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Photo of Alexandria Hair Artistry in St Margarets Plain

Retail

How developers hope to bring 'important' town centre building back to use

Charlotte Moore

person
Queues forming outside the Asda fuelling station in Stowmarket

Suffolk Live | Updated

Don't panic buy - warning as queues form at petrol stations

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon