Snow

Snow

max temp: 7°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Ipswich man, 39, accused of ABH and rape

03 April, 2019 - 05:30
Levi Davis appeared via video link before magistrates in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Levi Davis appeared via video link before magistrates in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man has appeared in court accused of beating up and raping a woman.

Levi Davis has been charged with two counts of rape and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a woman in Ipswich last weekend.

The 39-year-old, of Gippeswyk Road, Ipswich, appeared in custody before magistrates on Monday, via video link from Martlesham Heath police investigation centre.

He spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

Prosecutor Lesla Small said the rape charges were triable only by jury, and asked magistrates to commit the entire matter to the crown court.

Davis is alleged to have raped and assaulted a woman at an address in Ipswich on Saturday, March 30.

He was remanded in custody until a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on April.

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Man ‘stabbed in the throat’ on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How sharp rise in migration has changed Ipswich

Ipswich's diversity is celebrated at events such as the 1 Big Multicultural Festival at Alexandra Park Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Get ready for curried goat, jerk chicken and saltfish

The Jamaica Street restaurant in Ipswich is due to open later this month. Picture: JAMAICA STREET

Man quizzed over Ipswich Waterfront attack

Police were called to Ipswich Waterfront, near the Aurora bar and restaurant, on Saturday night Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Man ‘stabbed in the throat’ on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How sharp rise in migration has changed Ipswich

Ipswich's diversity is celebrated at events such as the 1 Big Multicultural Festival at Alexandra Park Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Get ready for curried goat, jerk chicken and saltfish

The Jamaica Street restaurant in Ipswich is due to open later this month. Picture: JAMAICA STREET

Man quizzed over Ipswich Waterfront attack

Police were called to Ipswich Waterfront, near the Aurora bar and restaurant, on Saturday night Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich man, 39, accused of ABH and rape

Levi Davis appeared via video link before magistrates in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A new Polish keeper, Cameron Stewart 2.0 and an ‘Asian Star’ – meet Town’s latest scholars

Ipswich Town have awarded scholarship deals to 13 players for 2019: Antoni Bort, Ben Wyss, Elkan Baggott, Brooklyn Kabongolo, Fraser Alexander, Alfie Cutbush, Liam Gibbs, Cameron Stewart, Harley Curtis, Nyan Mesuria, Zanda Siziba, Ola Bello and Michael Bareck. Photo: ITFC

Kevin Beattie memorial night set to raise thousands for statue fund

Lynn Bowers, Lisa Evans and Sara Jonas of the Gainsborough Labour Club are organising an auction of sporting memorabilia to help raise money for the EADT Kevin Beattie statue campaign Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Music gives meaning to former Suffolk teacher who became suicidal following chronic illness diagnosis

Keith Sadler, from Ipswich, says that music has saved his life after being diagnosed with multiple illnesses and losing his job as a teacher. Picture: PETER HEPWORTH

‘We are perfectly situated’ – Superdry reveal hopes for new Ipswich store and hint at opening date

Superdry store hopes to open its new Ipswich store by the end of May Photo: JAMES CARR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists