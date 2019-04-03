Ipswich man, 39, accused of ABH and rape

An Ipswich man has appeared in court accused of beating up and raping a woman.

Levi Davis has been charged with two counts of rape and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a woman in Ipswich last weekend.

The 39-year-old, of Gippeswyk Road, Ipswich, appeared in custody before magistrates on Monday, via video link from Martlesham Heath police investigation centre.

He spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

Prosecutor Lesla Small said the rape charges were triable only by jury, and asked magistrates to commit the entire matter to the crown court.

Davis is alleged to have raped and assaulted a woman at an address in Ipswich on Saturday, March 30.

He was remanded in custody until a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on April.