Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Level crossings to be modernised to make them safer on busier Felixstowe-Ipswich line

PUBLISHED: 19:30 12 April 2019

Levington level crossing - one of the four to be upgraded and made safer Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Levington level crossing - one of the four to be upgraded and made safer Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Archant

Work to upgrade four level crossings on the Felixstowe branch line will start next month to make crossing the railway safer for motorists and pedestrians as part of a £60.4m project to increase capacity.

Network Rail said the crossings at Morston Hall, Thorpe Lane, Levington and Westerfield will be temporarily closed while the work takes place to install full barriers, three with obstacle detection systems and one with CCTV.

Meliha Duymaz, Network Rail’s route managing director for Anglia, said: “We’re focussed on reducing the impact for the people who live by the railway as much as possible.

“We have been talking with the communities affected to develop solutions to maintain vehicle access while these level crossings are closed. I want to thank everyone that has been involved in helping us to develop our plans to deliver these important upgrades which will improve safety for crossing users.”

Work to upgrade the level crossings can only be undertaken when trains are not running, usually at weekends to maintain safety.

This means that each level crossing will be closed for several weeks while the main upgrade work is completed over consecutive weekends.

Morston Hall will be closed from May 4 until May 28; Thorpe Lane from May 28 until June 17; Levington from May 25 until July 1; and Westerfield from May 25 until July 15.

Over consecutive weekends when trains are suspended, each level crossing will then need to be upgraded, tested and brought back into service one by one. This is to ensure that the new equipment and signalling systems are performing as required and is safe for the public to use.

When the crossings are closed, access will be maintained for residents and businesses where possible and a number of diversions will be in place.

Diversions will involve:

•A temporary single-track access road suitable for private vehicles will be made available and managed by traffic marshals between Thorpe Lane and Morston Hall to allow residents to use either crossing when the other is closed.

•A diversion route for Levington will be in place with traffic marshals managing traffic to continue to allow access to the Suffolk Yacht Harbour and local farm land

•A vehicle diversion route will be in place for drivers travelling to/from Ipswich through Westerfield and a temporary pedestrian bridge will be installed to maintain access across the railway for residents.

This work is being done ahead of the expected increase in the number of freight trains using the Felixstowe-Ipswich branch line that serves the Port of Felixstowe once the project to create a dual line – in the form of a 1.4km passing loop – between Trimley St Martin and Nacton is complete.

Operating more trains on the branch lines requires an increased level of safety at the level crossings which is why they are being upgraded. The work is due to be completed by autumn.

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Orwell Bridge REOPENS after discovery of body

The Orwell Bridge has reopened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman’s terrified call to police as burglars beat her partner

Freddie Cook Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Orwell Bridge REOPENS after discovery of body

The Orwell Bridge has reopened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman’s terrified call to police as burglars beat her partner

Freddie Cook Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge REOPENS after discovery of body

The Orwell Bridge has reopened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Level crossings to be modernised to make them safer on busier Felixstowe-Ipswich line

Levington level crossing - one of the four to be upgraded and made safer Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Where to get a good cup of tea in Suffolk - 8 places to try

It's National Tea Day on April 21 Picture: Getty Images

The Orwell Bridge? Actually, we call it the All Well Bridge

Susannah Chenevix-Trench

The man who photographed the Beatles and the Royals on why he loves East Anglia

One of Tom's iconic Beatles photos PICTURE: Andy Abbott
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists