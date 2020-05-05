E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Lorry park plans that angered villagers are withdrawn

PUBLISHED: 16:30 05 May 2020

Operation Stack at old Felixstowe Road at Levington Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

Operation Stack at old Felixstowe Road at Levington Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

Archant

Proposals for a large new lorry park close to the A14 have been withdrawn before planners could make a decision.

Levington and Stratton Hall Parish Council had voiced concern over the project and branded it “inappropriate, detrimental and dangerous”.

It claims the A14 Levington junction – which the trucks using the park would use – is “very dangerous” for use by slow moving vehicles and fears some trucks will use Felixstowe Road from Seven Hills or the single-track linkroad between the village and Trimley.

The council says when Operation Stack – where lorries park up on Felixstowe Road when the Port of Felixstowe is closed in high winds – ends, police impose a rolling road block to allow HGVs to use the junction because they are so slow. It also fears there will be noise and light pollution for residents living near the site.

But logistics firm Prologic, which wants to build the 82-space lorry park, has now withdrawn the plans, according to East Suffolk Council’s planning website.

It is not known if the plan has been withdrawn permanently or if it is intended to be resubmitted with amendments. The company and Suffolk-based planning consultants Engena, which wrote the planning statement on behalf of the firm, have been approached for comment.

Prologic, which wants to build the 82-space lorry park, said there has only been one slight accident at the A14 junction and one one-vehicle crash at Stratton Hall Drift-Felixstowe Road in the past five years.

It said there would be an average of 170 HGV movements per week day – the majority from 4am to 7am and 4pm to 7pm.

You may also want to watch:

Prologic said: “By restricting HGV traffic to the short length of Felixstowe Road between the Levington A14 junction and the site ingress/egress, potential for non-negligible impacts on Felixstowe Road will be controlled.

“Potential impacts will be negligible in the context of the A14.”

Highways England has said a full assessment needs to be done, and Kirton and Falkenham Parish Council also objected.

In addition to parking, the lorry park would feature basic facilities for drivers including a cabin housing showers and a kitchenette.

