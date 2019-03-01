Ed Sheeran announces second support act for Ipswich gigs

Lewis Capaldi has been announced as the latest support act for Ed Sheeran's Ipswich gigs Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE PA

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has announced that a second act will be joining him for his Divide tour when it heads to Ipswich this summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brit Award-nominated artist Lewis Capaldi will be joining Ed for two of the four dates at Chantry Park.

The singer, who is the distant relative of Scottish actor Peter Capaldi, secured a UK top 10 single in 2018 with his song ‘Someone You Loved’.

READ MORE: Did Ed Sheeran marry childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn?

The music video for the song featured his relative, who is best known for playing the 12th incarnation of The Doctor in Doctor Who.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran celebrates a momentous 10 days on Instagram

The announcement of Lewis Capaldi’s addition to the tour came on the Framlingham singer’s Instagram page.

Ed wrote: “Hello all, @lewiscapaldi is opening up Ipswich and Leeds shows, yay. See you all there x”

Lewis Capaldi joins Lowestoft band The Darkness who had previously been announced for the tour.

READ MORE: Everything we know about the Ed Sheeran concerts so far