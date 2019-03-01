Partly Cloudy

Ed Sheeran announces second support act for Ipswich gigs

PUBLISHED: 08:37 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:52 01 March 2019

Lewis Capaldi has been announced as the latest support act for Ed Sheeran's Ipswich gigs Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Lewis Capaldi has been announced as the latest support act for Ed Sheeran's Ipswich gigs Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

PA

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has announced that a second act will be joining him for his Divide tour when it heads to Ipswich this summer.

Brit Award-nominated artist Lewis Capaldi will be joining Ed for two of the four dates at Chantry Park.

The singer, who is the distant relative of Scottish actor Peter Capaldi, secured a UK top 10 single in 2018 with his song ‘Someone You Loved’.

The music video for the song featured his relative, who is best known for playing the 12th incarnation of The Doctor in Doctor Who.

The announcement of Lewis Capaldi’s addition to the tour came on the Framlingham singer’s Instagram page.

Ed wrote: “Hello all, @lewiscapaldi is opening up Ipswich and Leeds shows, yay. See you all there x”

Lewis Capaldi joins Lowestoft band The Darkness who had previously been announced for the tour.

Is the sinister Momo lurking behind your child’s favourite YouTube cartoon?

Mums from Ipswich have spoken of their fears about Momo who has been scaring their children on YouTube

The haunting nursery rhyme is back - and this time there is no explanation

WATCH: Take a trip through Ipswich in the 1960s

Lady Lane viewed from Westgate Street in April 1966. The lane saw many of its buildings demolished during the 60s redevelopment. The building on the left was the Feathers public house which closed in 1966. Picture: ALAN VALENTINE

Woodbridge singer stolen by Jennifer Hudson on The Voice UK

Connie Lamb on stage with Mollie Hocking on The Voice UK Picture: ITV

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

