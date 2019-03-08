Ipswich's Lewis Ludlam named in England Rugby World Cup squad

Lewis Ludlam making his England debut against Wales ahead of the Rugby Union World Cup Picture: NIGEL FRENCH/PA PA Wire

An Ipswich-born rugby player has been named in Eddie Jones' squad for the 2019 Rugby Union World Cup in Japan.

Former St Joseph's College student Lewis Ludlam, who plays in the Gallagher Premiership for Northampton Saints, was confirmed in the side earlier today.

It comes following his debut for the national side yesterday in a World Cup warm up win against Wales.

Previously playing for Ipswich RFC and Colchester RFC, the once Gorseland Primary School pupil has earned himself a strong reputation playing on the flanks for the Northamptonshire club.

He will now face up against the world's greatest players, with the potential to play against teams including New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.

Starting in Pool C, Eddie Jones' men will start their campaign with a match against Tonga as they aim to win the Webb Ellis Cup for the first time since lifting it in 2003.