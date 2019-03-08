E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ipswich's Lewis Ludlam named in England Rugby World Cup squad

PUBLISHED: 13:15 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:15 12 August 2019

Lewis Ludlam making his England debut against Wales ahead of the Rugby Union World Cup Picture: NIGEL FRENCH/PA

Lewis Ludlam making his England debut against Wales ahead of the Rugby Union World Cup Picture: NIGEL FRENCH/PA

PA Wire

An Ipswich-born rugby player has been named in Eddie Jones' squad for the 2019 Rugby Union World Cup in Japan.

Former St Joseph's College student Lewis Ludlam, who plays in the Gallagher Premiership for Northampton Saints, was confirmed in the side earlier today.

You may also want to watch:

It comes following his debut for the national side yesterday in a World Cup warm up win against Wales.

Previously playing for Ipswich RFC and Colchester RFC, the once Gorseland Primary School pupil has earned himself a strong reputation playing on the flanks for the Northamptonshire club.

He will now face up against the world's greatest players, with the potential to play against teams including New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.

Starting in Pool C, Eddie Jones' men will start their campaign with a match against Tonga as they aim to win the Webb Ellis Cup for the first time since lifting it in 2003.

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

‘Such a loss’ - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Warning for thunderstorms across southeast England

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Would-be Ipswich MP brands northern bypass opponents ‘NIMBYs’

Tom Hunt, the Conservatives' prospective parliamentary candidate for Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Major Ipswich road repairs with 24-7 closures move into next phase

The roadworks in Landseer Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

‘Such a loss’ - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Warning for thunderstorms across southeast England

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Would-be Ipswich MP brands northern bypass opponents ‘NIMBYs’

Tom Hunt, the Conservatives' prospective parliamentary candidate for Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Nursery staff ‘devastated’ after ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating

Presmere Day Nursery in Petistree near Woodbridge, which has been rated 'inadequate' by Ofsted Picture: PRESMERE DAY NURSERY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich’s Lewis Ludlam named in England Rugby World Cup squad

Lewis Ludlam making his England debut against Wales ahead of the Rugby Union World Cup Picture: NIGEL FRENCH/PA

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Witches duo are named as British Grand Prix reserves at Cardiff

Danny King.. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Valente stars as Copdock & OI defeat champions Sudbury

Cameron Valente, bowling, who scored 78 not out and took two early wickets in Copdock's 11-run win over Sudbury. Picture: NICK GARNHAM

‘Such a loss’ - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists