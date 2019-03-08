E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich rugby star Lewis Ludlam makes World Cup debut

PUBLISHED: 16:56 22 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 22 September 2019

Lewis Ludlam passes the ball during the World Rugby U20 Championship back in 2015 Picture: DAVID ROGERS/ GETTY

Lewis Ludlam passes the ball during the World Rugby U20 Championship back in 2015 Picture: DAVID ROGERS/ GETTY

2015 Getty Images

Former Ipswich Rugby Club player Lewis Ludlam has made his Rugby World Cup debut for England in Japan.

Lewis Ludlam played rugby while studying at St Joseph's College in Ipswich Picture: ST JOSEPH'S COLLEGELewis Ludlam played rugby while studying at St Joseph's College in Ipswich Picture: ST JOSEPH'S COLLEGE

Ludlam was given 25 minutes of pitch time in place of fellow flanker Sam Underhill and England ran out Tonga for a 35-3 victory and a winning start to their World Cup campaign.

First playing at Ipswich Rugby Club in Humber Doucy Lane, Ludlam joined the club as an eight-year-old after watching Martin Johnson and top scorer Johnny Wilkinson lift the World Cup for the first time in 2003.

The Northampton Saints forward, 23, kicked off his first international game against Wales on August 11 in a World Cup warm-up tie.

One day later, he was named in the 31-man squad to represent England in Japan.

Lewis Ludlam playing for Ipswich Rugby Club as a youngster Picture: IPSWICH RFCLewis Ludlam playing for Ipswich Rugby Club as a youngster Picture: IPSWICH RFC

The former St Joseph's College pupil previously earned caps for the international under-18 and under-20 sides.

Ludlam's former rugby coaches at club level and at school have spoken warmly of the international, who spotted the potential he had at a young age.

David Dodds, Lewis's first rugby coach, said: "He always had something special about him."

