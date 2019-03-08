E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
England Rugby star Lewis Ludlam treats primary school teacher to debut game

PUBLISHED: 16:01 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 14 August 2019

Lewis and his family at Twickenham after inviting primary school teacher Mrs Taylor to his first England game Picture: DORINDA LUDLAM

As a budding schoolboy desperate to play for the England team, a young Lewis Ludlam made his teacher a promise - 13 years later, he kept to his word.

Lewis Ludlam, with help from his mum, tracked down former Gorseland Primary School teacher Mrs Taylor Picture: DORINDA LUDLAMLewis Ludlam, with help from his mum, tracked down former Gorseland Primary School teacher Mrs Taylor Picture: DORINDA LUDLAM

After an amazing breakthrough season for Premiership heavyweights Northampton Saints, a call-up to the national team and making it into a World Cup squad - the flanker certainly hasn't forgot where he came from.

Mr Ludlam, now 23, made sure to keep his promise to primary school teacher Sandra Taylor when he received the call up to Eddie Jones' squad for the team's World Cup warm up game against Wales.

Thanks to detective work from his mum Dorinda, she was invited to Twickenham.

Lewis's dad Arron said: "When he got the call-up, he asked his mum if she would be able to find Mrs Taylor.

"He didn't forget the promise he made all those years ago and thankfully his mum was able to track her down."

In a tweet, the debutant said: "13 years ago I promised my primary school teacher if I ever played for England id get her tickets to my first game to thank her for her support.

"Can't believe we actually managed to track her down!"

Lewis will be joining his fellow 30 players as they make their way to Japan for the 2019 World Cup - although it remains unknown if Mrs Taylor will tag along for the trip.

