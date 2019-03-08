Waterfront sports bar to host first LGBTQ games night

The Wiff Waff bar on Ipswich Waterfront is preparing to host its first LGBTQ event. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Following on from the success of Suffolk Pride, this week the Wiff Waff bar on Ipswich Waterfront are launching their first ever LGBTQ games night.

Members of the LGBTQ community will be able to enjoy a game of table tennis or pool - all whilst sipping on a glass of bubbly.

Malcom Watkins, who is the general manager at the bar said: " We just wanted to offer what we do at Wiff Waff to the LGBTQ crowd too and give them a venue they feel comfortable and welcome in.

"If it is successful it will be a monthly event and we are looking at introducing DJs, drag queens and competitions.

The first LGBTQ event takes place at Wiff Waff on Regatta Quay this Thursday, July 19, between 7pm and midnight. The glass of bubbly is free for the first 50 guests.

