Lidl reveals 'multi-million pound' plans for new Ipswich store

Published: 6:30 AM April 3, 2021

Lidl has revealed more about its "multi-million pound" plans for its new store on Ipswich's Futura Park - saying it will create new jobs for the town.

The budget retailer's plan to move to a larger store first became public knowledge in early 2020, when it applied to Ipswich council for an off licence to sell alcohol on what is currently vacant land.

A planning application to develop Futura Park's final empty site was formally submitted by Lidl during the last full week of March.

Lidl has now confirmed that it has exchanged contracts with Futura Park developer AquiGen and will build a new store in Crane Boulevard with a 1,414sq m sales area.

If approved, the new Lidl will take the last piece of vacant land on Futura Park - Credit: Charlotte Bond

It has said the "new supermarket is set to replace the existing store on Ravenswood", which is one of the smallest the German discount retailer operates.

Lidl added that the new store will provide "an even greater shopping experience" and range of products, as well as boast "ample" car and cycle parking.

The Futura Park Lidl would replace the budget supermarket's existing Ravenswood store - Credit: Charlotte Bond

It said the store "represents a multi-million-pound investment in the local area" and is part of a £1.3billion expansion in its business across Britain over the next two years.

Staff currently working at the Ravenswood premises are set to move to the new store.

But Andrew Hodgkinson, Lidl GB’s regional head of property, said: "We are firmly committed to helping boost the local economy by creating new jobs and working with local suppliers in the construction of the new store."

He added: “We are delighted to confirm plans to open a new store in Ipswich, and serve even more of our fresh, quality, great value products as well as improve the shopping experience for residents.

"We are very much looking forward to working with AquiGen and updating the local community further on our plans in due course.”

A representative of AquiGen said: “We have been involved with Futura Park for over 10 years, transforming the derelict Crane’s factory into a modern landscaped scheme through constructive dialogue with the council and its planning officers.

"This has enabled multiple developments within the Park, delivering hundreds of jobs.

"The proposed Lidl store will see a high-quality development on the final plot of the park, enhancing this and the Ravenswood District Centre for which we have received unequivocal support from local residents and community groups.”

The formal application is expected to be studied by planning officers over the next few weeks.

It could be discussed by the council's planning and development committee in early summer.