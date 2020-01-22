E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Is Ravenswood's Lidl preparing to move to Futura Park in Ipswich?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 22 January 2020

Is Ravenswood Lidl planning to move across Nacton Road to Futura Park? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Is Ravenswood Lidl planning to move across Nacton Road to Futura Park? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

One of the two Lidl stores in Ipswich could be preparing to move to a new site on the other side of the road to expand and attract more shoppers.

Plot 1 in Crane Boulevard is one of the few undeveloped sites on Futura Park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDPlot 1 in Crane Boulevard is one of the few undeveloped sites on Futura Park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The company has applied for - and obtained - a drinks licence for a new store on Plot 1, Crane Boulevard at the Nacton Road entrance to Futura Park which is already home to Waitrose and John Lewis.

That site is only about 100 metres from its existing store on the Ravenswood development - but access for vehicles is much easier and there would be more parking and space for a much larger store.

No planning application has yet been made to Ipswich council for the site, and there have been no pre-application talks with planning officers. But the borough's licencing department has received - and granted - the drinks licence, the authority's licensing committee will be told next week.

The indications are that if Lidl do make a planning application for the Futura Park site, the borough will insist on better pedestrian and cycle crossing arrangements across Nacton Road to ensure Ravenswood residents can continue to visit it easily on foot.

You may also want to watch:

There is an existing pelican crossing - but at the very least that would have to be upgraded if a full planning application was to succeed.

Local borough councillor Sarah Barber said she thought many people would welcome the move: "If the shop is larger and there is better access for people living outside Ravenswood then that would be good - a new tenant could be found for their current store and there will still be a Co-op among the Ravenswood shops.

"And by investing in a new store, Lidl would be giving a real vote of confidence in this part of the town."

Lidl has been asked for a comment about a possible move for its Ravenswood store, but has not yet responded to our query.

However budget retailers like Lidl and their arch-competitor Aldi often do well when located near a more up-market store - customers will use them for many of their groceries but like to go to Waitrose or Marks and Spencer for a few special treats.

Although the current Lidl is not far from Waitrose as the crow flies, it is in a very difficult location for drivers to negotiate - especially at busy times of the day.

Most Read

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

Owners ‘absolutely devastated’ as fun Alice-themed cafe closes

The Mad House cafe in Felixstowe has sadly closed its doors. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

Owners ‘absolutely devastated’ as fun Alice-themed cafe closes

The Mad House cafe in Felixstowe has sadly closed its doors. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Is Ravenswood’s Lidl preparing to move to Futura Park in Ipswich?

Is Ravenswood Lidl planning to move across Nacton Road to Futura Park? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Revealed: Highways England’s long-awaited plans to avoid Orwell Bridge wind closure chaos

Highways England has outlined the next steps in solving Ipswich's Orwell Bridge wind closure problems Picture: ARCHANT

Absent minded pub goer ‘forgot’ he was carrying knuckle duster in pocket

Ben Forbes was jailed for a total of 20 weeks last November following a string of shop thefts Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

More than 200 arrests in drugs crackdown across Ipswich area

Suffolk police seized more than 120 grammes of uncut heroin and crack cocaine in the Ipswich area last year Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO

Motorcyclist ‘with wicked sense of humour’ died in crash with car, inquest told

Paul Siely, aged 54, from Stowmarket, who died after his motorcycle was in collision with a car near Woolpit Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists