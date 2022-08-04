Man in 20s suffers life-changing injuries after crash near Ipswich

The incident happened along The Strand in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 20s has suffered life-changing injuries after a crash near Ipswich.

The incident happened along The Strand, under the Orwell Bridge, at about 10.05pm yesterday, August 3.

A grey SEAT Ibiza collided with a white Vauxhall Crossland in the road.

The driver of the SEAT, a man in his 20s, suffered life-changing injuries and was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.

His passenger and the occupants of the Vauxhall were not injured.

Witnesses, or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage that may have captured the collision or the manner of driving beforehand, is asked to contact the roads policing team, quoting 37/49683/22.