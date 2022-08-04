News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Man in 20s suffers life-changing injuries after crash near Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:39 AM August 4, 2022
The incident happened along The Strand in Ipswich

The incident happened along The Strand in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 20s has suffered life-changing injuries after a crash near Ipswich.

The incident happened along The Strand, under the Orwell Bridge, at about 10.05pm yesterday, August 3.

A grey SEAT Ibiza collided with a white Vauxhall Crossland in the road.

The driver of the SEAT, a man in his 20s, suffered life-changing injuries and was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.

His passenger and the occupants of the Vauxhall were not injured.

Witnesses, or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage that may have captured the collision or the manner of driving beforehand, is asked to contact the roads policing team, quoting 37/49683/22.

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The Kray twins' former Bildeston home has gone up for sale

Suffolk Live News

Kray twins' Suffolk mansion up for sale with £2.25m price tag

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The travellers were spotted on Ellenbrook Meadow

Suffolk Live News

Travellers pitch up on land in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened in Bloomfield Street in east Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man in 70s dies after five-vehicle crash in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Craig and Simone Callaghan at their wedding renewal at Venue 16.

Obituary

Tributes to 'fantastic' Simone, 30, as couple renew wedding vows

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon