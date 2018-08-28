Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Exclusive

Life honestly is better without alcohol - I’m so glad I quit

PUBLISHED: 15:22 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:23 29 November 2018

Liz Horsman

Liz Horsman

Archant

Liz Horsman is a songwriter, record producer and sobriety blogger.

She has worked with Emeli Sande, Rudimental, Rizzle Kicks, Gabrielle Aplin, JP Cooper and Tom Walker amongst others. Also, a trained psychotherapist, Liz runs online lifestyle magazine ‘Voice of Calm’, which celebrates sobriety with style and soul. She is married to record producer Mike Spencer and together they have two sons and various pets including their macaw, Atticus. Liz talks to Gina Long

Liz has worked with Emeli Sande.Liz has worked with Emeli Sande.

What is your connection to East Anglia?

It’s in my blood! Amberfield and Ipswich School, Hollywood’s nightclub on a Thursday, ITFC, Charlie Mannings at Felixstowe, boating at Thorpeness, I could go on.

What is your East Anglian Heaven ie what do you love most about East Anglia?

Where the sand meets the trees in Norfolk. The sandy beaches of Norfolk are lined with dunes, long grass and towering pines. It’s such an East Anglian scene and whenever I reach that coast I feel instantly replenished.

What is your East Anglian Hell ie what you hate most about living here?

Town planning. Seeing how Ipswich has changed over the years, makes me a little sad.

What’s your favourite East Anglian restaurant?

The Crab House in Wells-next-the-sea. Oh good lord, the Lobster Thermidor is incredible!

What’s your favourite way to spend an East Anglian evening?

Fish and chips on the beach in Aldeburgh and then onto a pub with a fire. I don’t drink but I love a Suffolk pub in the winter. Suffolk pubs do homely charm better than anywhere.

What’s your favourite East Anglian landmark?

The Ipswich Corn Exchange because I saw Blur there in 1994. I had to keep running outside to suck in cold air before running back into the mosh pit. Best gig ever! I eventually signed a record deal with their label, which was nice.

What’s the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

The Suffolk Show. When you go to other county shows you realise how massive and well organised it is.

What your specialist Mastermind subject?

British Royalty. I love a regal dynasty!

What is always in your fridge?

Stilton. It always smells for that reason.

What’s your simple philosophy of life?

Right now is all that matters. If you spend any time worrying about yesterday or tomorrow then you are wasting precious life minutes.

What’s your favourite film?

True Romance.

What was your first job?

Shop girl in a poster shop in The Walk, Ipswich. I got a discount on the posters, which was everything to me.

What is your most treasured possession?

I should say a book or guitar or something creative but it’s my phone. I can access the whole world through it (and call my mum).

Who do you admire most?

I saw a lady on Children in Need yesterday whose job is to care for terminally ill children. Admiration doesn’t cover it. What an incredible person.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Make up and beauty products. I LOVE them all. I should have been a beauty consultant.

What do you like about yourself most?

My honesty. I am good at seeing through the haze to the truth and then calling it.

What’s your worst character trait?

My honesty. I can be a bit too brutal at times.

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

Iceland. I have been 4 times and would love to buy a place there. If you haven’t been then get going. It’s mind blowing.

Best day of your life?

Meeting my husband Mike. From that point on good things happened, not least of all my 2 gorgeous boys Riley and Bertie.

What’s your favourite breakfast?

Used to be a fry up but now it’s porridge. What the heck?!

What’s your favourite tipple?

I am tee-total so booze isn’t my thing but I have started making some awesome mocktails. Lime, tonic, elderflower and mint make a virgin Mojito that’s better than the real thing.

What’s your hidden talent?

If I have a talent then everyone knows about it, trust me!

When were you most embarrassed?

Yesterday. I was meeting a music publisher who I hadn’t met before in a café in Covent Garden. There was a guy sitting at a table with his head down, reading. So I went over to him, looked quite closely and said ‘excuse me, are you….’ Before I could finish I realised it was Ben Fogle. He pretended not to notice me, quite rightly and I sauntered off, very red faced.

What’s your earliest memory?

Being in a baby walker.

What song would you like played at your funeral?

‘Exit music to a film’ by Radiohead.

Tell us something people don’t know about you?

I can do a headstand.

What’s the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

‘Time at the bar please!’ I used to be such a party animal. Since I quit all that I realise how much better life is without alcohol. It’s incredibly liberating!

Tell us why you live here.

East Anglia has retained its charm and character in a very natural way. It feels authentic and warm. I think East Anglian people are wonderful.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

I really want to share my exuberance for living without alcohol. Quitting was the best thing I ever did. As we hit the party season many people will struggle to avoid overdoing it but I have loads of helpful suggestions. My blog Voice of Calm is a celebration of sobriety and style, which shows people how much fuller life is without alcohol. Go to www.voiceofcalm.com and see for yourself.

Topic Tags:

Orwell Bridge reopens amid A14 and A12 traffic chaos

49 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
The eastbound carriageway of the A14 over the Orwell Bridge has now been re-opened Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Orwell Bridge was re-opened in both directions just before 3pm amid huge tailbacks.

An outreach bus for the homeless, which has been one man’s dream for 27 years, will soon be based in Ipswich town centre

6 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Ian Walters, who manages Ipswich soup kitchen, who is behind the Outreach Bus project

Homeless and vulnerable people in Ipswich town centre will soon be able to access the help they need through a new outreach bus, which is being funded partly by a new charity shop.

Teenager cleared of role in McDonald’s stabbing incident faces sentence for having knife

14:28 Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man cleared by a jury of wounding a 16-year-old boy in a stabbing incident in the car park of an Ipswich branch of McDonald’s will be sentenced next month for carrying a knife.

Ed Sheeran fans could receive a refund for Viagogo tickets

13:50 Megan Aldous
Good news for Ed Sheeran fans as Viagogo must refund those who were forced to surrender tickets bought through the reselling site Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA

Ticket re-seller Viagogo could be forced to pay back millions of pounds to Ed Sheeran fans and other customers who bought tickets through them but were then turned away from gigs.

Breaking News Orwell Bridge closure causes severe traffic delays across Ipswich

12:45 Dominic Moffitt
The Orwell Bridge closure is causing widespread traffic issues Picture: GREGG BROWN

Traffic on key routes into Ipswich is travelling at just 5mph as cars and lorries are diverted from the A14 through the town.

Three cats poisoned by anti-freeze in Great Blakenham

12:29 Dominic Moffitt
The incident occurred on Stowmarket Road in Great Blakenham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two Portuguese Siamese cats and a ginger Tabby have died after a suspected poisoning, and police are appealing for witnesses.

Delays expected as large boat transported across Norfolk and Suffolk

12:14 Dominic Moffitt
The boat will be taken to the Ipswich Haven Marina Picture: ABP

Motorists have been advised to expect traffics delays in early December as police escort the transportation of a large boat through Suffolk.

House explosion treated as suspicious by police

07:05 Dominic Moffitt
Police and the ambulance service were on the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

An explosion and subsequent fire at a property in Ipswich is being treated as suspicious, it has been revealed.

Why does the Orwell Bridge have to close in high winds?

11:32 Dominic Moffitt
What causes the Orwell Bridge to close? Picture: MARK NUNN

Over the last five years there have been 12 major closures on the Orwell Bridge as a result of weather disruption - here we look more at the impact this has.

Video Protesters demonstrate against proposals for new business park

10:33 Adam Howlett
Scores of protesters wave their placards in demonstration against plans for a new business park near Trimley St Martin Picture: REBECCA ATHERSTONE

Scores of demonstrators took to the streets in Felixstowe yesterday to protest a proposal to transform 300 acres of nearby farmland into a business park.

Most read

Breaking News Orwell Bridge closed as high winds expected until 2pm

The Orwell Bridge will close at 10am today Picture: ARCHANT

Breaking News Orwell Bridge closure causes severe traffic delays across Ipswich

The Orwell Bridge closure is causing widespread traffic issues Picture: GREGG BROWN

Video Orwell Bridge to close at 10am

The Orwell Bridge could close this morning due to high winds Picture: ARCHANT

House explosion treated as suspicious by police

Police and the ambulance service were on the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide