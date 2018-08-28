Rain

Prestigious national award for life-saver who performed CPR on ex-EADT editor for 45 minutes

PUBLISHED: 11:14 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:15 26 November 2018

Terry Hunt with Lisa Perry, who saved his life by performing CPR Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Terry Hunt with Lisa Perry, who saved his life by performing CPR Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

A Suffolk woman has received a top national award after saving the life of former EADT and Ipswich Star editor Terry Hunt when he collapsed with a cardiac arrest.

Lisa Perry receives her national life-saving award from Dr. Hilary Jones Picture: TERRY HUNTLisa Perry receives her national life-saving award from Dr. Hilary Jones Picture: TERRY HUNT

Lisa Perry carried out CPR for 45 minutes while a paramedic used a defibrillator to shock Terry’s heart back into rhythm. The drama happened in Carr Street, Ipswich, in May.

Terry has made a good recovery, and earlier this month he and his sister Karen Chamberlain walked more than 60 miles along the Suffolk coast to raise money to buy more defibrillators for Ipswich and Framlingham.

Last week, Lisa’s actions were recognised at the Annual National Lifesaver Defibrillator Awards, organised by SADS UK (Sudden Adult Death Trust).

Lisa, who lives in Ipswich, was presented with her award by Dr Hilary Jones.

Lisa said: “I am hugely honoured to receive this award. More importantly, it helps to build awareness of the need for everyone to learn life-saving skills.”

