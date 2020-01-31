Lifeguard who messaged 'schoolgirl' caught by undercover police officer

A lifeguard at Crown Pools swimming baths in Ipswich will be sentenced in March after pleading guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Christopher Newman, 31, of Downing Close, Ipswich, admitted at Ipswich Crown Court to attempting to communicate with a person under 16 between November 24 and December 17 last year for the purpose of sexual gratification by asking sexually explicit questions.

Robert Pollington, defending, said Newman was currently residing at a mental health unit on an informal basis and no formal diagnosis of a psychiatric condition had yet been made.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the case until March 9 for a pre-sentence report and told Newman he was keeping an open mind about the sentence he would receive.

The court heard Newman communicated with an undercover police officer he believed to be a 12-year-old girl, via a messenger app.