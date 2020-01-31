E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Lifeguard who messaged 'schoolgirl' caught by undercover police officer

PUBLISHED: 06:00 01 February 2020

Crown Pools swimming baths in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Crown Pools swimming baths in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A lifeguard at Crown Pools swimming baths in Ipswich will be sentenced in March after pleading guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Christopher Newman, 31, of Downing Close, Ipswich, admitted at Ipswich Crown Court to attempting to communicate with a person under 16 between November 24 and December 17 last year for the purpose of sexual gratification by asking sexually explicit questions.

Robert Pollington, defending, said Newman was currently residing at a mental health unit on an informal basis and no formal diagnosis of a psychiatric condition had yet been made.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the case until March 9 for a pre-sentence report and told Newman he was keeping an open mind about the sentence he would receive.

The court heard Newman communicated with an undercover police officer he believed to be a 12-year-old girl, via a messenger app.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

This Ipswich cafe is selling one of the best breakfasts in the UK

Julian Bisbal has been named Breakfast Chef of the Year for 2020 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Terminally-ill cancer patient won’t get access to pension lump sum

Marry Cuffe with her partner Karl Crisp. Karl is suffering from terminal cancer and is being refused his pension money Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boys, 14, ‘bludgeoned chickens to death’ on grounds of infant school

Castle Hill Infant and Junior Schools Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Snow warning as temperatures set to dip across Suffolk

Could snow come to Suffolk next week? Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

This Ipswich cafe is selling one of the best breakfasts in the UK

Julian Bisbal has been named Breakfast Chef of the Year for 2020 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Terminally-ill cancer patient won’t get access to pension lump sum

Marry Cuffe with her partner Karl Crisp. Karl is suffering from terminal cancer and is being refused his pension money Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boys, 14, ‘bludgeoned chickens to death’ on grounds of infant school

Castle Hill Infant and Junior Schools Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Snow warning as temperatures set to dip across Suffolk

Could snow come to Suffolk next week? Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Lambert’s big decision as Blues bid to stop Ferguson’s ‘holy trinity’ - talkings points as Ipswich host Posh

Paul Lambert must choose which of James Norwood, Kayden Jackson and WIll Keane start this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Lifeguard who messaged ‘schoolgirl’ caught by undercover police officer

Crown Pools swimming baths in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Multi-million pound revamp planned for swimming pool and sports centre

Stradbroke Swim and Fitness Centre could also receive a revamp in the new proposals Picture: GREGG BROWN

Jailed in Suffolk: A man who attacked his wife with a hammer and a scout minibus thief

Stephen Crush, who was jailed for 13-and-a-half years at Ipswich Crown Court for a hammer attack. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Calls for Ipswich traffic problems summit after northern bypass rejection

Ipswich gridlocked by an A14 closure. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24