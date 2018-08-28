Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Light snow reported in west of the county - but don’t dust off your sledge just yet

PUBLISHED: 08:29 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:41 17 January 2019

A few flakes of snow have fallen in west Suffolk this morning. Let us know if it is snowing where you are Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A few flakes of snow have fallen in west Suffolk this morning. Let us know if it is snowing where you are Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A few flakes of snow have fallen in Bury St Edmunds and parts of west Suffolk this morning - but forecasters say there is little chance it will settle.

It will be a chilly day today, with temperatures not expected to exceed 5C (41F).

Fred Best, forecaster at Weatherquest, said wintry showers could move across Suffolk this morning.

He said: “There’s a chance of seeing some sleet and snow when this weather front moves south. “It is over the King’s Lynn area this morning heading south east.

“It’s going to be fairly patchy though, a few bits of snow and sleet if anything.

“It will be chilly today and is not expected to get above 5C (41F), further inland it could be 2-3C (36-37F).

“It will be brighter this afternoon with showers coming in from the north.

“Some of this could be a but wintery with sleet and snow mixed in.

“I don’t think it is going to settle though.

“It will then turn brighter this afternoon.

“Overnight will turn quite chilly with temperatures of around -2 to -3C (28-27F).

“There will be a fairly widespread frost in the morning.”

Dan Holley from Weatherquest tweeted this morning that we may see 1-3cm of isolated snow settle in some parts of north east Suffolk but that most of the county will not see it settle.

Mr Best said the cold weather is set to continue through the weekend.

“Friday will be a cold day, staying mostly dry through the day,” he said.

“There is quite a lot in the way of sunshine but temperatures are not looking to be above 3-4C (37-39F), maybe 5C (41F).

“Saturday is looking like a cloudier day with outbreaks of rain.

“Temperatures will be around 4-5C (39-41F) “Sunday is looking a mostly dry day with highs of 4-5C (39-41F).”

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

WATCH: See inside new hotel offering rooms for just £14.99

easyHotel in Ipswich town centre the new 'super budget' hotel. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

Ceiran Beamount, inset. was hit with an £100 fine despite only spending 12 minutes in the Tower Ramparts NCP car park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: See inside new hotel offering rooms for just £14.99

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Police attend two multi-vehicle crashes just minutes apart on the A12 at Copdock

The A12 as it approaches the Copdock roundabout Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Light snow reported in west of the county - but don’t dust off your sledge just yet

A few flakes of snow have fallen in west Suffolk this morning. Let us know if it is snowing where you are Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Forget ‘media hype’ and focus on improving mental health care

Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘You have been incredible... we need you until the very end’ - Lambert’s open letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert hands over his letter to the club's supporters to football reporter Andy Warren.

What are the alternatives to A-levels?

An apprentice spends 20% of his or her time learning and training in a way that is formally documented Picture: Countrypixel - stock.adobe.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists