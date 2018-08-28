Light snow reported in west of the county - but don’t dust off your sledge just yet

A few flakes of snow have fallen in west Suffolk this morning. Let us know if it is snowing where you are Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A few flakes of snow have fallen in Bury St Edmunds and parts of west Suffolk this morning - but forecasters say there is little chance it will settle.

EAST: Wintry mix this morning with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow gradually clearing - struggling to settle. By the afternoon wintry showers mainly confined to Norfolk and Suffolk, where very locally we may see 1-3cm - mainly this evening. Most places won't have lying snow. pic.twitter.com/YkLFRiZ9Kz — Dan Holley (@danholley_) January 17, 2019

It will be a chilly day today, with temperatures not expected to exceed 5C (41F).

Fred Best, forecaster at Weatherquest, said wintry showers could move across Suffolk this morning.

He said: “There’s a chance of seeing some sleet and snow when this weather front moves south. “It is over the King’s Lynn area this morning heading south east.

“It’s going to be fairly patchy though, a few bits of snow and sleet if anything.

#snow in Suffolk this morning! Drive with dipped headlights on, ensure your screenwash bottle is full, leave PLENTY of space between your car and those in front, and expect your journey to take longer! Have you any other advice for road users? @Suff_highways @NSRAPT — SuffolkRoadsafe (@suffolkroadsafe) January 17, 2019

“It will be chilly today and is not expected to get above 5C (41F), further inland it could be 2-3C (36-37F).

“It will be brighter this afternoon with showers coming in from the north.

“Some of this could be a but wintery with sleet and snow mixed in.

“I don’t think it is going to settle though.

“It will then turn brighter this afternoon.

“Overnight will turn quite chilly with temperatures of around -2 to -3C (28-27F).

“There will be a fairly widespread frost in the morning.”

Dan Holley from Weatherquest tweeted this morning that we may see 1-3cm of isolated snow settle in some parts of north east Suffolk but that most of the county will not see it settle.

Mr Best said the cold weather is set to continue through the weekend.

“Friday will be a cold day, staying mostly dry through the day,” he said.

“There is quite a lot in the way of sunshine but temperatures are not looking to be above 3-4C (37-39F), maybe 5C (41F).

“Saturday is looking like a cloudier day with outbreaks of rain.

“Temperatures will be around 4-5C (39-41F) “Sunday is looking a mostly dry day with highs of 4-5C (39-41F).”