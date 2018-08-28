Light snow reported in west of the county - but don’t dust off your sledge just yet
PUBLISHED: 08:29 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:41 17 January 2019
A few flakes of snow have fallen in Bury St Edmunds and parts of west Suffolk this morning - but forecasters say there is little chance it will settle.
It will be a chilly day today, with temperatures not expected to exceed 5C (41F).
Fred Best, forecaster at Weatherquest, said wintry showers could move across Suffolk this morning.
He said: “There’s a chance of seeing some sleet and snow when this weather front moves south. “It is over the King’s Lynn area this morning heading south east.
“It’s going to be fairly patchy though, a few bits of snow and sleet if anything.
“It will be chilly today and is not expected to get above 5C (41F), further inland it could be 2-3C (36-37F).
“It will be brighter this afternoon with showers coming in from the north.
“Some of this could be a but wintery with sleet and snow mixed in.
“I don’t think it is going to settle though.
“It will then turn brighter this afternoon.
“Overnight will turn quite chilly with temperatures of around -2 to -3C (28-27F).
“There will be a fairly widespread frost in the morning.”
Dan Holley from Weatherquest tweeted this morning that we may see 1-3cm of isolated snow settle in some parts of north east Suffolk but that most of the county will not see it settle.
Mr Best said the cold weather is set to continue through the weekend.
“Friday will be a cold day, staying mostly dry through the day,” he said.
“There is quite a lot in the way of sunshine but temperatures are not looking to be above 3-4C (37-39F), maybe 5C (41F).
“Saturday is looking like a cloudier day with outbreaks of rain.
“Temperatures will be around 4-5C (39-41F) “Sunday is looking a mostly dry day with highs of 4-5C (39-41F).”