Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Support for domestic abuse victims is a ‘postcode lottery’, says charity

PUBLISHED: 13:51 24 January 2019

Suffolk charities are responding with opposing views about a draft Government bill on domestic abuse. Picture: PA WIRE

Suffolk charities are responding with opposing views about a draft Government bill on domestic abuse. Picture: PA WIRE

Archant

Fears have been raised of a “postcode lottery” of support available for domestic abuse sufferers.

Lighthouse Women’s Aid welcomed a new legally-recognised definition of domestic abuse proposed by the government this week, which would give greater recognition to non-physical factors such as financial and psychological control.

But Sally Winston, chief executive of the charity which has a centre in Ipswich, said that while the government’s new draft bill recognises the need for funding specialist services: “For far too long the response to domestic abuse has been a postcode lottery.

“It is essential going forward that the government recognises the need for long term sustainable funding for specialist, life-saving services like ours who provide vital accommodation for victims and their children.”

Recent statistics have shown that in Suffolk, domestic abuse was found to be a factor in the child protection assessments of 2,704 children.

In Essex, domestic abuse was a factor in a further 6,091 children’s assessments.

However, calls by the NSPCC for the government to recognise children living with domestic abuse as victims under law were ignored.

NSPCC head of policy, Almudena Lara, said: “The government rightly acknowledges the impact of domestic abuse on children but sadly the measures in the bill do not reflect that.

“By failing to officially recognise children as victims in law, the government is missing a crucial chance to give young people an extra layer of protection.

“We want all children living with domestic abuse to know that they are not alone, and to have access to the right support to help them recover.”

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

How did your child’s school rank in Suffolk’s 2018 GCSE league table?

Tears of joy as students at Ixworth Free School open their GCSE grades Picture: GREGG BROWN

10 arrested in Suffolk during major drugs operation

10 arrests in two days in Suffolk for drug offences Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Avoid flushing toilet regularly’ to help prevent summer water shortages, residents told

Alton Water, an Anglian Water reservoir near Ipswich. Picture: LIBRARY

Man detained after streaking in street

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Man admits assaulting step-father

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists