E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

How I lost weight - despite being confined to a wheelchair

PUBLISHED: 19:01 15 December 2019

Linda Tovey lost 3.5 stone and this is what she used to look like. Picture: LINA TOVEY

Linda Tovey lost 3.5 stone and this is what she used to look like. Picture: LINA TOVEY

Archant

Suffering from Multiple Sclerosis and being in a wheelchair hasn't stopped this inspiring Ipswich woman from changing her life through weight loss.

Linda Tovey was selected as Slimming World's 'Biggest Loser' in 2019, an honour for the most weight loss. Picture: LINDA TOVEYLinda Tovey was selected as Slimming World's 'Biggest Loser' in 2019, an honour for the most weight loss. Picture: LINDA TOVEY

Linda Tovey lives in Foxhall with her partner Sandy and lost 3.5st without doing any added exercise after joining a Slimming World group.

"I didn't put on weight because I was in the chair," she said.

"There's a lot of misinformation out there about weight loss," said the 69-year-old, who said it isn't all about what you eat.

"Slimming World teaches you a lifestyle where you can eat loads by just cutting out a lot of the saturated fats and making smarter choices."

The diet works well for Ms Tovey for several reasons, as MS sufferers are often advised to keep to a low calorie and low fat diet.

She also says her current diet means she never feels hungry.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Tovey was diagnosed with MS when she was 27 years old and is now confined to a wheelchair full-time, with her only free movement being swimming.

The buoyancy of the water helps her limbs to function and cools her body, which can help with the pain.

Ms Tovey trained in drama therapy and now volunteers for St Elizabeth Hospice once a week.

She said the stories of those who lose weight are incredibly inspiring and she has even shed a tear at her group meetings before.

"It's all about the companionship of it and it takes a while to get to know people but it builds up and we laugh so much at our group meetings," she said.

"The advice people can give each other is amazing and what you do when you lose the weight is a lifestyle change."

Mrs Tovey feels that it has helped her to be around other people who understand the journey she's been on and that group therapy can really use the power of friendships to motivate and support individuals.

When asked what her message would be to other disabled people wanting to make a lifestyle change, she said: "Think about it, look at a plan.

"Join a group and, if you don't like that one, then join another one until you find the right group of people to support you."

Most Read

Man dies following crash at busy Ipswich junction

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Conservatives take Ipswich from Labour in 2019 General Election

Tom Hunt accepts his election as new MP for Ipswich. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

First look inside the cocktail bar opening at former Ipswich nightclub

Francesko Xhaferaj at the bar at The Bloom Lounge in Tacket Street Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

BMW smashes through central reservation on busy Ipswich road

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Most Read

Man dies following crash at busy Ipswich junction

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Conservatives take Ipswich from Labour in 2019 General Election

Tom Hunt accepts his election as new MP for Ipswich. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

First look inside the cocktail bar opening at former Ipswich nightclub

Francesko Xhaferaj at the bar at The Bloom Lounge in Tacket Street Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

BMW smashes through central reservation on busy Ipswich road

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

How I lost weight - despite being confined to a wheelchair

Linda Tovey lost 3.5 stone and this is what she used to look like. Picture: LINA TOVEY

How charity shops can help to glitz up your festive wardrobe

We found this floor length gown in a charity shop in IpswichPictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

In pictures: Festive magic at Ipswich’s Christchurch Mansion

Florence Hills, five, centre, and her sister, Clara, two, with friend, Vanessa Peberdy, five, in the Grotto at the Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: ‘I’ve got the biscuit sweats!’ Has Lee demolished Custard Cream-eating record in Ipswich?

Pacitti Company director Robert Pacitti with contestants Karl Forsdike, Lee Brade and David Wright.The contestants were picked from the crowd at the Ipswich Biscuit Competition to attempt to break the Guinness World Record for eating the most cream-filled biscuits in one minute. Picture: HOLLY HUME

Explained - the unusual noise shoppers in Ipswich will hear over Christmas weekend

Ipswich town centre will be awash with the sound of bells the weekend before Christmas Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists