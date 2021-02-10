New Ipswich church in Reverend's garden welcomes logo
- Credit: Philip JC King
A new Ipswich community church which meets in its Reverend's garden has spoken of its goal of "making a difference" - after welcoming a balloon version of its new logo.
Lindbergh Road Community Church was set up by Ian and Julie Daniels, with Mrs Daniels saying: "We wanted to create a church which is rooted in our local community and responding to the needs of everyone in the area – making a difference where we are."
The church meets in the couple's garden, at the home where they have lived for 25 years – easily recognised by the big Lindbergh Road Community Church banner on the garden wall and pub-style hanging sign outside.
As soon as people were allowed to meet physically under coronavirus restrictions, Mr and Mrs Daniels were organising coffee, cake and a chat on Sunday afternoons.
They also put up the now locally-famous ‘big blue gazebo’ in their driveway to get to know local people.
Events are currently online and broadcast via the church's Facebook page, but Rev Daniels said: "We did carols on the doorstep at Christmas, with hot chocolate and mince pies, we’ll be doing cards at Easter and a ‘Lego challenge’ is coming soon."
You may also want to watch:
The church's new logo was made by balloon-decor company Don't Pop Me Now! as a gift from the wider Church of England in Ipswich, to mark Rev Daniels officially being appointed as church minister.
Rev Daniels said: “Our church logo is in the shape of the roads round where we live.
Most Read
- 1 Popular Hadleigh chef and dad with 'heart of gold' dies suddenly aged 31
- 2 When will we see the big thaw?
- 3 A12 at Stratford St Mary REOPENS after lorry overturns and four vehicles crash
- 4 Further bin disruption looms for Suffolk households
- 5 Threat to Suffolk sites as Prezzo announces closures
- 6 Stunning Suffolk destinations in this week's Extraordinary Escapes on Channel 4
- 7 Ipswich industrial site revamp for new depot to be pursued in £5.5m plans
- 8 Stunning drone photos give bird's-eye view of Ipswich in the snow
- 9 149 new family homes could be built on former BT site in Ipswich
- 10 See how Suffolk made the most of the snow
"If you get a map and look down, that shape is so well known by everybody who lives here. We thought what better idea for a logo of a church that’s in the middle of its community.”
The balloon logo has already taken pride of place in Rev Daniels' most recent online broadcast.
It will be continue to feature online and in person once people can meet physically again.
Even though the government has allowed public worship to continue during the third national coronavirus lockdown, many churches have decided to stick to online services.
For more information about Lindbergh Road Community Church, visit https://www.lrccipswich.org.uk/