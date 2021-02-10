New Ipswich church in Reverend's garden welcomes logo

Published: 6:00 PM February 10, 2021

A new Ipswich community church which meets in its Reverend's garden has spoken of its goal of "making a difference" - after welcoming a balloon version of its new logo.

Lindbergh Road Community Church was set up by Ian and Julie Daniels, with Mrs Daniels saying: "We wanted to create a church which is rooted in our local community and responding to the needs of everyone in the area – making a difference where we are."

The church meets in the couple's garden, at the home where they have lived for 25 years – easily recognised by the big Lindbergh Road Community Church banner on the garden wall and pub-style hanging sign outside.

As soon as people were allowed to meet physically under coronavirus restrictions, Mr and Mrs Daniels were organising coffee, cake and a chat on Sunday afternoons.

They also put up the now locally-famous ‘big blue gazebo’ in their driveway to get to know local people.

Events are currently online and broadcast via the church's Facebook page, but Rev Daniels said: "We did carols on the doorstep at Christmas, with hot chocolate and mince pies, we’ll be doing cards at Easter and a ‘Lego challenge’ is coming soon."

The church's new logo was made by balloon-decor company Don't Pop Me Now! as a gift from the wider Church of England in Ipswich, to mark Rev Daniels officially being appointed as church minister.

Rev Daniels said: “Our church logo is in the shape of the roads round where we live.

"If you get a map and look down, that shape is so well known by everybody who lives here. We thought what better idea for a logo of a church that’s in the middle of its community.”

The balloon logo has already taken pride of place in Rev Daniels' most recent online broadcast.

It will be continue to feature online and in person once people can meet physically again.

Even though the government has allowed public worship to continue during the third national coronavirus lockdown, many churches have decided to stick to online services.

For more information about Lindbergh Road Community Church, visit https://www.lrccipswich.org.uk/