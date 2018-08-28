Key town centre road to be closed for emergency repairs

Find out how to avoid the traffic this week with our roadworks roundup Picture: ALEX FAIRFUL Archant

A key road which forms a route through a Suffolk town is to be closed for most of today (Wednesday, December 19) so that emergency repairs can be carried out.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The full length of Lion Lane, #NeedhamMarket will be closed on 19 December between 9.30am and 3.30pm, to complete emergency repairs. Please follow the diversion. #SuffolkRepairs pic.twitter.com/tLruqnIzzb — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) December 17, 2018

Suffolk Highways, which maintains the majority of the county’s road network, said that the full length of Lion Lane in Needham Market would be closed for the works.

The organisation posted a notice about the road closure on its Twitter page and asked motorists to follow the diversion while the route is shut between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Suffolk Highways is responsible for the maintenance of roads and pavements in the county.

This includes fixing potholes, as well as planning works like resurfacing and other improvement schemes.

The organisation gives a greater priority to the repair of roads that carry higher numbers of vehicles, with the most critical roads being fixed in two hours if they are seen to have defects.