Aqua Eight in Ipswich goes into liquidation

PUBLISHED: 16:12 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:36 31 March 2020

Aqua Eight in Ipswich Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Aqua Eight in Ipswich Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Liquidators have been appointed to Aqua Eight, a popular pan-Asian restaurant in Ipswich, it has emerged.

Aqua Eight Fusion, based in Lion Street, is being wound up voluntarily.

Kieran Bourne, of Cromwell & Co Insolvency Practitioners, has been appointed liquidator of the company.

Following the Prime Minister’s announcement that restaurants must shut their doors due to the coronavirus, bosses at the restaurant issued a statement.

They said: “In light of the most recent announcement by the government, with heavy hearts we will be closing the restaurant after tomorrow’s service.

“The health and wellbeing of our whole community has to take priority.”

Announcing they would be closing the restaurant’s doors until further notice, they added: “We want to take this opportunity to thank all of our loyal guests and customers and we’ll see you on the other side.”

However, after a meeting on March 23, Mr Bourne was appointed as liquidator.

• This is a developing news story, we will bring you more information as soon as we receive it.

