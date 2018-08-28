Snow

New head of Prep School for Ipswich School

PUBLISHED: 12:45 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 24 January 2019

Lisa Finch, Head of Prep School at Ipswich School.

Lisa Finch, Head of Prep School at Ipswich School.

Archant

Lisa Finch has been appointed the new Head of Prep School at leading independent school Ipswich High School.

She will start in Easter 2019 when outgoing Prep School Head, Eileen Fisher departs for a new founding headship in China.

Mrs Finch is currently headteacher of Stanway Fiveways Primary School in Essex. She said “I am delighted to be joining Ipswich High School at such an exciting and progressive time in the school’s history.

“I look forward to continuing to build upon the exceptional reputation of the prep school as it grows and develops in the future.”

Ipswich High School head Oona Carlin said: “We are thrilled to announce Lisa Finch as the new Head of the Prep School. She brings incredible commitment to prep school age education and a wealth of leadership experience which will see our prep school go from strength to strength.”

Lisa and her husband Sean have two daughters one of whom is in Year 10 at Ipswich High School, while the other is studying English Literature and Creative Writing at university.

