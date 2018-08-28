An Ipswich piano teacher has released a Christmas song - listen here
PUBLISHED: 11:38 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:38 03 December 2018
Phil Jackson, who is a singer/song-writer, has released his own festive track ‘Christmas in the Habit’.
The song, which took Phil just 30 minutes to create, can be downloaded for £1 and all funds will go towards Prostate Cancer UK and Crisis.
The piano teacher said: “My father died of prostate cancer back in 2002. He was always Father Christmas for local schools and for the family, so the idea of doing a Christmas song for him came from that.
“I also might be susceptible to the illness one day so that is another reason for choosing the charity. My dad was a big influence on me and who I am, a lot of people say I am like him.
“He liked all my music, him and my mum were always behind it. I think he would like this song a lot, he liked the lighter side of my songs. He was a ballroom dancer so if it was something he could dance to he would love it.
“I also picked Crisis as this time of year there are so many homeless people. Crisis have a scheme where you can give a homeless person three hot meals at Christmas, somewhere to stay and health care if needed.”
Mr Jackson aims to raise £500 with his song but hopes it will be more.
He added: “A lot of my songs are on iTunes and Spotify but it is hard to make money from them. So I just thought what can I do with this song which will help people. My song will have some reason for the first time, it has woken me up to the power of a song.”
You can download the song by clicking here.