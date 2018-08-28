Video

An Ipswich piano teacher has released a Christmas song - listen here

Phil Jackson is selling his festive tune to raise money for charity. Picture PHIL JACKSON Archant

Phil Jackson, who is a singer/song-writer, has released his own festive track ‘Christmas in the Habit’.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The song, which took Phil just 30 minutes to create, can be downloaded for £1 and all funds will go towards Prostate Cancer UK and Crisis.

The piano teacher said: “My father died of prostate cancer back in 2002. He was always Father Christmas for local schools and for the family, so the idea of doing a Christmas song for him came from that.

“I also might be susceptible to the illness one day so that is another reason for choosing the charity. My dad was a big influence on me and who I am, a lot of people say I am like him.

“He liked all my music, him and my mum were always behind it. I think he would like this song a lot, he liked the lighter side of my songs. He was a ballroom dancer so if it was something he could dance to he would love it.

Phil Jackson and his father Picture: PHIL JACKSON Phil Jackson and his father Picture: PHIL JACKSON

“I also picked Crisis as this time of year there are so many homeless people. Crisis have a scheme where you can give a homeless person three hot meals at Christmas, somewhere to stay and health care if needed.”

Mr Jackson aims to raise £500 with his song but hopes it will be more.

He added: “A lot of my songs are on iTunes and Spotify but it is hard to make money from them. So I just thought what can I do with this song which will help people. My song will have some reason for the first time, it has woken me up to the power of a song.”

You can download the song by clicking here.