Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

An Ipswich piano teacher has released a Christmas song - listen here

PUBLISHED: 11:38 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:38 03 December 2018

Phil Jackson is selling his festive tune to raise money for charity. Picture PHIL JACKSON

Phil Jackson is selling his festive tune to raise money for charity. Picture PHIL JACKSON

Archant

Phil Jackson, who is a singer/song-writer, has released his own festive track ‘Christmas in the Habit’.

The song, which took Phil just 30 minutes to create, can be downloaded for £1 and all funds will go towards Prostate Cancer UK and Crisis.

The piano teacher said: “My father died of prostate cancer back in 2002. He was always Father Christmas for local schools and for the family, so the idea of doing a Christmas song for him came from that.

“I also might be susceptible to the illness one day so that is another reason for choosing the charity. My dad was a big influence on me and who I am, a lot of people say I am like him.

“He liked all my music, him and my mum were always behind it. I think he would like this song a lot, he liked the lighter side of my songs. He was a ballroom dancer so if it was something he could dance to he would love it.

Phil Jackson and his father Picture: PHIL JACKSONPhil Jackson and his father Picture: PHIL JACKSON

“I also picked Crisis as this time of year there are so many homeless people. Crisis have a scheme where you can give a homeless person three hot meals at Christmas, somewhere to stay and health care if needed.”

Mr Jackson aims to raise £500 with his song but hopes it will be more.

He added: “A lot of my songs are on iTunes and Spotify but it is hard to make money from them. So I just thought what can I do with this song which will help people. My song will have some reason for the first time, it has woken me up to the power of a song.”

You can download the song by clicking here.

Can you see someone you know in the Yates gallery?

19 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Saturday December 1st 2018, Yates Ipswich. Picture: LICKLIST

December is here and Christmas jumpers have started to be worn in Ipswich’s Yates - take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot someone you know.

Ipswich Rudolph Run 2018 starts tonight

58 minutes ago Suzanne Day
Children can even meet Santa before he sets off on his Ipswich Rudolph Run Picture: SIMON PARKER

Children in Ipswich are bubbling with excitement as Santa and Rudolph prepare to set off on the first of their Rudolph Run routes.

Video An Ipswich piano teacher has released a Christmas song - listen here

11:38 Megan Aldous
Phil Jackson is selling his festive tune to raise money for charity. Picture PHIL JACKSON

Phil Jackson, who is a singer/song-writer, has released his own festive track ‘Christmas in the Habit’.

Updated Lorry carrying Christmas trees blocks A12

09:32 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened on the A12 at Stratford St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A rather festive lorry with a blown out tyre caused an obstruction on the A12 at Stratford St Mary.

Where to celebrate the New Year

09:19 Megan Aldous
How will you celebrate New Year's Eve? Picture: OAKLANDS HOTEL

Don’t leave your New Year’s Eve plans until last minute - see what events are happening around Suffolk with our guide.

Video Speeding driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving on A14

08:01 Andrew Papworth
The man was arrested on the A14 at Ipswich. Picture: ANGELA SHARPE

A motorist stopped by police for travelling at 85mph on the A14 has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Main road to be closed for five days for repairs

07:59 Andrew Papworth
Roadworks are to take place in Otley, near Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The main route through a Suffolk village is to be shut for five days to allow for road repairs.

Could you claim a tax rebate in time for Christmas?

8 minutes ago Judy Rimmer
Workers in the retail sector are among those who could be entitled to tax rebates. Picture: GETTY/ISTOCK IMAGES

Are you entitled to a tax rebate as a Christmas bonus from HMRC? Employees in Suffolk are being urged to check if they qualify.

Supermarket closes its doors for the final time

28 minutes ago Jessica Hill
the Asda store at Fordhall Retail Park in Newmarket is now closed

Yesterday was the final day of trading for Asda in one Suffolk town.

When will the 2018 Ipswich Rudolph Run be visiting your street?

09:58 Suzanne Day
Find out when the Ipswich Rudolph Run will be in your street Picture: SIMON PARKER

It’s the news that families across Ipswich have been waiting for. Children bursting with excitement about Christmas want to know when Santa and Rudolph will be paying a visit to their part of town.

Most read

Updated Lorry carrying Christmas trees blocks A12

The incident happened on the A12 at Stratford St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Main road to be closed for five days for repairs

Roadworks are to take place in Otley, near Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Video Speeding driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving on A14

The man was arrested on the A14 at Ipswich. Picture: ANGELA SHARPE

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of murder released on bail

A man has been bailed following his arrest on suspicion of murder after the death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Opinion Fuller Flavour: Paul Lambert – you are more than welcome to pin this article to the dressing room wall... Just in the hope...

Ipswich keeper Bartosz Bialkowski after conceding the first goal at Nottingham Forest. Picture Pagepix

When will the 2018 Ipswich Rudolph Run be visiting your street?

Find out when the Ipswich Rudolph Run will be in your street Picture: SIMON PARKER
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide