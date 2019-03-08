E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man seen 'swinging punches' spat at police officers, court hears

PUBLISHED: 18:57 17 September 2019

The assault happened outside Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A man who was part of a large group of people who gathered in a car park at Ipswich Hospital following the death of a member of the Romanian community has been jailed for assaulting four police officers.

Litricianu Constantin was seen by police officers, who had attended the hospital for an unrelated matter, at about 11pm on July 7 swinging punches, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The officers decided to restrain Constantin, who was bleeding from the face, with handcuffs but he had struggled and assaulted four police officers, said Stephen Rose, prosecuting.

He had spat at one officer and tried to kick him with a shod foot and had spat blood at a special constable.

A spit hood was put in him and Constantin had then kicked two other officers, said Mr Rose.

He said that all four officers had been in uniform at the time of the incident.

Constantin, 39, of Manor Road, Bexley, admitted four offences of assaulting an emergency worker and failing to surrender to bail and was jailed for 34 weeks

Constantin, who spoke through a Romanian interpreter, represented himself in court.

