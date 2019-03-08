E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Watch out litter-bugs - four-year-old Andrew is on patrol with DiGBY!

PUBLISHED: 17:49 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:49 03 September 2019

Andrew McKane loves to litter pick around Kesgrave. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Andrew McKane loves to litter pick around Kesgrave. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

When four-year-old Andrew McKane starts primary school this week, there's no danger of him not doing his best to keep the classroom tidy!

Andrew McKane PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEAndrew McKane PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

The Kesgrave youngster is determined to do all he can to keep his town clean - and he's also the biggest fan of Ipswich council's DiGBY mascot which aims to persuade everyone to help keep the area spick and span.

He's been fascinated by the refuse collectors ever since he first saw them near his Grange Farm home in Kesgrave and has been very quick to learn what can and can't be recycled.

Mum Diane said he loves his hi-vis vest so much that it's very difficult to persuade him to take it off.

She said: "Andrew has always been very keen to clear up and to make sure there's no rubbish left around.

Andrew McKane loves to keep his community spick and span PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEAndrew McKane loves to keep his community spick and span PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

"He sorts out things that can be recycled and makes sure they're in the right bag - you just can't stop him." There's nothing the youngster enjoys more than going out with his mum and the rest of the family with a grabber to pick up litter near his home.

Ipswich council heard about his passion for clearing rubbish when Diane bought some DiGBY goodies for his birthday recently.

She said: "He loves DiGBY - and he was really happy with what we got for him."

A spokesman for the borough said: "We are thrilled that our DiGBy campaign has reached beyond the town boundary. Keeping our streets clean is a message for everyone and Andrew is setting an example for us all."

Andrew McKane hard at work around Kesgrave. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEAndrew McKane hard at work around Kesgrave. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

East Suffolk council does not have a mascot spreading the message about keeping the area tidy like DiGBY, but James Mallinder, East Suffolk Council's cabinet member for the Environment was delighted by Andrew's enthusiasm.

He said:"I am delighted to see Andrew's enthusiasm and commitment towards keeping our streets clean and free from litter.

"Small changes can make a big difference - whether this is taking part in organised litter picks, thinking before dropping litter when we are out and about, or just taking time to pick up rubbish in your local area like Andrew, we can all make a difference to our environment and help keep East Suffolk beautiful."

While Andrew has become friends with the refuse collectors, he won't be around for their weekly visits after he starts at Cedarwood school this week.

Andrew McKane loves to litter pick around Kesgrave. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Andrew McKane loves to litter pick around Kesgrave. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Diane said: "He'll miss seeing them - that'll be his little sister's job now. But the school knows how keen he is to keep everthing tidy!"

Andrew McKane - ready for some litter picking action PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEAndrew McKane - ready for some litter picking action PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Andrew McKane loves to litter pick around Kesgrave. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Andrew McKane loves to litter pick around Kesgrave. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Andrew McKane loves to litter pick around Kesgrave. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Andrew McKane loves to litter pick around Kesgrave. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

