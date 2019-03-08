Seaside fun with busy day of activities at Felixstowe

The Easter Bunny is out and about in Felixstowe today Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

There’s plenty to do on Easter Saturday for people heading to the seaside – with Felixstowe hosting a wide range of events, from live music to crafts, car boot to litter picks, record fairs to coffee mornings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The main event is Everything Easter – with the Easter Bunny arriving at The Triangle in Hamilton Road at 11am courtesy of Ian Lightfoot and his rickshaw.

The seasonal rabbit will travel from the Orwell Hotel to the Triangle Canopy to kickstart the event, organised to promote Everything Felixstowe and Litter-Free Felixstowe and support local shops.

There is an Easter Egg trail around the town centre with more than 40 prizes donated by shops.

Families will be able to take part in craft activities, enjoy live music, a children's entertainer, charity stalls, competitions, free refreshments, Easter Bonnet parade – bring yours along to join in – plus a ”golden egg hunt” on the day along with other on the spot giveaways, and Fresh Gold Radio providing music.

X Factor soul singer Andy Abraham will sing live at 3pm.

There will also be a litter pick at 12.15pm with everyone invited to take part.

The event is free and runs from 11am to 3pm.

At Felixstowe Ferry Sailing Club from 10am to 4pm there is Art at the Ferry, an exhibition of local artists' work available to view and buy, including pottery, willow sculptures, paintings, hand-made cards, pine needle weaving, jewellery, cake art and local photos. Admission free.

Outside the Visit Felixstowe Tourist Information Centre beach hut (opposite the Town Hall), on the prom in Undercliff Road West, there will be Beach Bonkers - a tableful of treasures to explore from 1pm to 3pm.

The Felixstowe Lions will be holding their car boot sale on the Pier Plaza outside the leisure centre in Undercliff Road West from 8am to 1pm.

There is also Record Fair at Trinity Methodist Hall, Orwell Road, from 9am to 5pm; an EACH coffee morning at the library in Crescent Road from 10am to 12.30pm, and the Easter funfair on the seafront at the Beachside Events Arena in Sea Road will be up and running from noon.