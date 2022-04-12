Sofa and chest of drawers found during litter pick

Fred Gooderham and David Baldry at the annual litter pick at the Strand - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An abandoned sofa, chest of drawers and vacuum cleaner were among the rubbish found around the Strand at the weekend.

A group of 20 people met in Wherstead to give their community a clean up as part of its annual litter picking event.

As well as the dumped household items, the group found many non-biodegradable bottles, plastic straws and fast food packages.

David Baldry at the annual litter pick at the Strand - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Those living around Wherstead said they are aware that the Strand is a rubbish hotspot and can spend many hours clearing litter out of the area.

David Baldry, who attended the litter pick, said: “It’s a shame because it’s preventable. We wouldn’t be doing these things if people were to just either take the rubbish with them or put them in the provided bins.”

Whole families took part in the initiative, which members hoped will set a good example for the younger litter pickers.

Mr Baldry said: “Litter picking is also a good lesson for children. They enjoy doing it. Hopefully, when they grow up, they won’t do what some adults are doing at the moment and just take their rubbish home.

“Children are taught at school about how important the environment is and what damage plastics do to our planet. It’s a good little lesson for them."

The annual litter pick takes place during the spring time, just before the vegetation period starts.

The group is very careful when out litter picking, as they do not want to disturb wild animals and destroy their shelters.

Sarah Knibbs at the annual litter pick at the Strand - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The community has been organising the annual village litter pick for several years.

One of the parish councillors started the initiative almost 10 years ago.

The annual litter pick at The Strand took place this weekend - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

For those taking part at the weekend, they gathered at Wherstead Village Hall.

After a cup of tea and a bacon roll, they started their hard work.

Mr Baldry said the sunny weather helped the volunteers.

The community separated into smaller groups, trying to cover the hot spots of the village, where most of the litter accumulates.

Babergh District Council provided the Wherstead community with much needed equipment. Residents were given litter pick sticks, gloves and rubbish bags.

The district council also collected the litter afterwards.