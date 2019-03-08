Chantry football sessions for pre-school children could continue

Pre-school children's football classes could stay at Chantry Library following a request for funding.

If granted, it would see £2,000 granted to the Friends of Chantry Library by Ipswich Borough Council's Sotuh West Area Committee to fund the classes on Thursdays during the 2019/20 school year.

The library has previously run sessions thanks to the Make a Difference Fund, but says almost all sessions have been filled and oversubscribed - prompting calls from parents for extra classes.

If successful, the classes will be free of charge, although the library has said that donations from parents would be welcomed.

Run by international company Little Kickers, the classes are aimed at showing children that football can be educational, stimulating their imagination while aiding early development skills.

The library added noise would be minimal and not affect other service users.