Chantry football sessions for pre-school children could continue

PUBLISHED: 11:32 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:32 27 May 2019

More Little Kickers football sessions could come to Chantry Library in Ipswich thanks to a funding request. Picture: NEIL PERRY

More Little Kickers football sessions could come to Chantry Library in Ipswich thanks to a funding request. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

Pre-school children's football classes could stay at Chantry Library following a request for funding.

If granted, it would see £2,000 granted to the Friends of Chantry Library by Ipswich Borough Council's Sotuh West Area Committee to fund the classes on Thursdays during the 2019/20 school year.

The library has previously run sessions thanks to the Make a Difference Fund, but says almost all sessions have been filled and oversubscribed - prompting calls from parents for extra classes.

If successful, the classes will be free of charge, although the library has said that donations from parents would be welcomed.

Run by international company Little Kickers, the classes are aimed at showing children that football can be educational, stimulating their imagination while aiding early development skills.

The library added noise would be minimal and not affect other service users.

‘Stuck in the middle’ - Boy with autism ‘not suitable’ for mainstream or special schools

Alex Kentfield may have to be home schooled by his mum if a place isn't found for him by September Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Proposals for new Wetherspoon’s pub at resort labelled ‘unacceptable’

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon could look Picture: KDPA

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Free meals for Suffolk youngsters this summer with £1m fund

Paul West said he was delighted to have secured the DfE funding for the Fit and Fed programme. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

