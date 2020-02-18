School in Ipswich 'bursting with energy' at 'mesmerising' play

St Joseph's College in Ipswich has put on a performance of Little Shop of Horrors.

Budding actors and actresses from St Joseph's College in Ipswich were "bursting with energy" as they staged a stunning performance of Little Shop of Horrors.

Rhiannon Dunbar played the role of Audrey.

Young people from the Belstead Road independent school showed off their stage talents during four evening performances at DanceEast, on Ipswich Waterfront, between February 4 and 7.

The breadth of talent meant the number of three planned singers was extended to nine, with Isabelle Atkinson, Jemima Bestley, Amelie Goulborn, Nelle Goulding, Olivia Max, Elinor Otaki, Mariam Pope, Anna Simpson-Jacobs and Carys Smith wowing audiences.

Stars of the show included Ethan Willetts as the devious flower shop owner, Mr Mushnik, Joseph Hartley-Mackenzie as the sadistic dentist, Orin Scrivello, and Oliver Fraser as one of his poor victims.

The school said it was impressed by the professionalism of all involved, including those backstage helping with lighting, sound, props and scenery - adding that the show was "bursting with energy".

Joe Hartley-Mackenzie as Orin Scrivello.

Principal Danielle Clarke paid tribute to staff who worked with the young people to put on the show.

She said: "They have worked tremendously hard with the cast and crew and the results were evident there on stage.

"Like fellow members of the audience, I was mesmerised by our magnificent singers and dancers, our convincing actors and our confident and competent technicians.

Pictured is the backstage crew.

"Our school motto is 'being our best' and so were they all throughout the run."

As well as the four evening shows, a shorter version of the musical was performed on Friday afternoon to an invited audience of year-five pupils from St Margaret's Church of England Primary School in Bolton Lane, Ipswich and St Mary's Catholic Primary School in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich.

It was part of the annual Spotlight programme, which encourages nearby schools to work with specialist music and drama staff at St Joseph's College to create their own stage versions of the Friday matinee.

The children of St Margaret's and St Mary's will take part in a creative workshop at St Joseph's before returning to the school during its arts week in June to perform their own take on this fabulous musical.