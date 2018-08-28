Live tweets as we go on Black Friday shift with paramedics

We join the East of England Ambulance service on a shift. Picture: SIMON PARKER Archant

This evening we are joining a crew from the East of England Ambulance Service as they face one of the busiest nights of the year - Black Friday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Black Friday is used to describe the last Friday before Christmas - a night famed for being a lively one in the town centre as workers sown tools ready for the Christmas break.

For many, Friday is the last working day before Christmas, with many off through to the New Year.

It is also pay day for many as companies deliver their December wages early to allow them to finish the rest of the their Christmas shopping and celebrate the festive season in style.

As a result it can be one of the busiest nights of the year for ambulances and the police as they deal with drama that unfolds outside popular bars and clubs,

We will be joining crews for a half shift in Ipswich town centre.

The shift will begin at 6pm and we will be tweeting throughout to give you an idea on what is going on.

Check back here to see our live tweets from reporter Megan Aldous.