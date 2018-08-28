Saturday night live: We join street pastors keeping party-goers safe

A town pastor with revellers in Ipswich town centre. Picture: KEITH MINDHAM Keith Mindham

This evening we are joining the Ipswich town pastors as they face one of the busiest nights of the year – the last Saturday before Christmas.

The weekend before the big day is known for its large number of Christmas parties and those socialising until the early hours as they celebrate clocking off for the festive season.

Many people will now be on holiday through to the New Year and will be starting their celebrations this evening with a trip to the bars and pubs.

Some will have been paid yesterday as a number of companies deliver their December wages early, meaning the town will be busier than usual.

The pressure on police and the ambulance service will increase across the weekend – with town pastors on duty to help keep revellers safe throughout.

The group of pastors are all volunteer members of the church who offer practical help in a non-judgemental and unconditional way.

They seek to be a positive influence on the streets of the town centre, especially on the busiest nights of the year.

We will be out from 9.30pm tonight until the early hours of the morning to see first-hand what the street pastors come across on a weekly basis.

We will be tweeting live updates throughout to give you an insight to the late night scenes.

