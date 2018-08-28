Live

Ipswich murder trial - live coverage from the opening day

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Archant

Today is the first day of the Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial

The jury was sworn in last week and today Prosecution counsel Oliver Glasgow QC is expected to open the case, which is likely to continue until February 15, 2019.

Mr Spencer-Aitkens, 17, died in Packard Avenue on June 2 this year. His funeral was attended by hundreds of people.

Before Ipswich Crown Court are Aristote Yenge, 22, of no fixed address, Adebayo Amusa, 19, of Sovereign Road in Barking, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, Leon Glasgow, 41, of no fixed address, Isaac Calver, 18, of St Helen’s Street, Ipswich, and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, who are also accused of murder.

All six defendants have been charged with acting together in the murder of Mr Spencer-Aitkens, of Pownall Road, Ipswich.

We will have full coverage of the trial as it progresses but stay with us today for live updates from the opening.