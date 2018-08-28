Heavy Rain

Ipswich murder trial - live coverage from the opening day

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Today is the first day of the Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial

The jury was sworn in last week and today Prosecution counsel Oliver Glasgow QC is expected to open the case, which is likely to continue until February 15, 2019.

Mr Spencer-Aitkens, 17, died in Packard Avenue on June 2 this year. His funeral was attended by hundreds of people.

Before Ipswich Crown Court are Aristote Yenge, 22, of no fixed address, Adebayo Amusa, 19, of Sovereign Road in Barking, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, Leon Glasgow, 41, of no fixed address, Isaac Calver, 18, of St Helen’s Street, Ipswich, and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, who are also accused of murder.

All six defendants have been charged with acting together in the murder of Mr Spencer-Aitkens, of Pownall Road, Ipswich.

We will have full coverage of the trial as it progresses but stay with us today for live updates from the opening.

Exclusive “It’s sickening” Businesses express anger following Orwell Bridge closure

32 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Claire Muckleston has said that the impact of the closures are 'sickening' Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Businesses on the Wherstead Road have expressed their frustrations after several road closures cost them time and money.

Man admits child porn images offences

05:30 Jane Hunt
Scales of justice

An Ipswich man who admitted downloading indecent images of children will be sentenced later this month.

Man faces trial for museum exhibits theft

59 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Museum of East Anglian Life Picture: GREGG BROWN

A man accused of stealing almost £22,000 worth of artefacts – some considered irreplaceable – from Stowmarket’s Museum of East Anglian Life will stand trial next year.

Exclusive REVEALED – Families at ‘breaking point’ as school exclusion numbers skyrocket

59 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
Pupils were excluded for assaults on adults and fellow students, verbal abuse and bullying Picture: GETTY IMAGES / ISTOCKPHOTO

The number of fixed term exclusions at Suffolk primary schools has soared in recent years – prompting calls for an overhaul in the Government’s education system.

Video A12 junction to get major overhaul

06:17 David Vincent
Highways England are consulting on plans to overhaul the Brook Street roundabout where the M25 meets the A12 in Essex Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Major improvements to the gateway to the East - the busy M25 junction with the A12 in Essex - go on show this week.

Cruise ship star’s inspirational words of wisdom to students at old college

Yesterday, 20:02 Andrew Papworth
Caine Sobers and Imogen Fraser at Suffolk New College. Picture: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE

A cruise ship star had some inspiring messages for students when he stopped off at his former college on his return from a round the world trip.

First look: Isaacs launches four new ‘igloo-style’ domes

Yesterday, 19:00 Charlotte Smith-Jarvis
Isaacs on Ipswich Waterfront has installed four 'igloos' for private party hire Picture: Pulkit Katyal

Ipswich bar offers a truly unique new approach to private dining on the town’s Waterfront.

Traditional Christmas lighting festivities cancelled in Aldeburgh, as ‘the everyday population gets smaller and smaller’

13 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Aldeburgh has no Christmas tree this year Picture: JESSICA HILL

There is disappointment over how the traditional Christmas celebrations have been called off in one of Suffolk’s most exclusive seaside towns for the first time in at least 18 years.

Royal Hospital School pupils use 1000 plastic bottle to create unique Christmas tree

Yesterday, 21:44 Katy Sandalls
The plastic Christmas tree which has been created by the school Picture: THE ROYAL HOSPITAL SCHOOL

Pupils from the Royal Hospital School in Holbrook have created a Christmas tree out of plastic bottles to highlight the problems surrounding plastic waste.

