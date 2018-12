‘Disruptive passengers’ delay train between Norwich and London

A Greater Anglia train was delayed at Chelmsford Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

A mainline train between Norwich and London was delayed due to ‘disruptive passengers’.

The 9pm train to Liverpool Street was due to arrive in the capital at 10.55pm but was delayed by six minutes.

Greater Anglia said the cause of the delay was disruptive passengers.

The train was delayed at Chelmsford after calling at Diss, Stowmarket, Ipswich, Manningtree and Colchester.