Woman who raised thousands of pounds for hospice wins prestigious award

Published: 11:58 AM June 14, 2021

Liz Baldwin has won a prestigious fundraising award after being shortlisted by her peers - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

A woman with a "can-do-attitude" has been named professional fundraiser of the year after raising thousands of pounds for a local hospice.

Liz Baldwin, corporate fundraising manager for St Elizabeth Hospice, in Ipswich, won the award in the Chartered of Fundraising East Anglian regional awards.

The award, which was announced during a virtual ceremony on Thursday, June 10, acknowledges the achievements made by funders from across the region.

Awarded to Mrs Baldwin, the professional fundraiser of the year accolade highlighted the professional fundraiser who, in the view of their peers, had shown consistent excellence and best practice in achieving high quality fundraising through their own efforts and strategy, while also developing new ways of working.

Liz Baldwin works at St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

Mrs Baldwin said it was incredibly humbling and a huge surprise to find out she was nominated by her peers, and to be announced as the winner.

She said: "The work the whole hospice does is incredible and my dear father received end-of-life care at home from the amazing nursing team in 2013 which opened my eyes to the importance of St Elizabeth Hospice and its role in the community.

“I was shocked to discover they have to raise 70% of the £12.9million it takes to keep the services running and available to the local community at no cost. It was these personal experiences which inspired me to join St Elizabeth Hospice in order to use my skillset in service relationship management to help give back to this vital service.

“We are a fundraising team, supported by colleagues throughout the hospice, and I am so happy to accept this award on behalf of the entire team.”

One highlight included her management of her team during the Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction, which took place in October and November 2020, raising £150,000 for St Elizabeth Hospice's young adult service, Zest.