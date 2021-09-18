News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Lloyds Bank branch closes temporarily as staff self-isolate due to Covid

Michael Steward

Published: 11:16 AM September 18, 2021   
Lloyds Bank branch on Bramford Road, Ipswich

The Lloyds Bank branch on Bramford Road - Credit: Google Maps

A Lloyds Bank branch has been temporarily closed after staff were forced to self-isolate due to Covid-19.

It is not known when the branch, in Bramford Road, will reopen or how many workers are self-isolating.

For the time being, the nearest branch for Lloyds customers is in Ipswich town centre.

A spokesman for Lloyds Bank said: “We have temporarily closed our Lloyds Bank branch on Bramford Road in Ipswich due to a number of our colleagues self-isolating.

"Our priority is the wellbeing of our colleagues and customers.

"We continue to follow government guidance, and will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.”

