Lloyds Bank branch closes temporarily as staff self-isolate due to Covid
Published: 11:16 AM September 18, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A Lloyds Bank branch has been temporarily closed after staff were forced to self-isolate due to Covid-19.
It is not known when the branch, in Bramford Road, will reopen or how many workers are self-isolating.
For the time being, the nearest branch for Lloyds customers is in Ipswich town centre.
A spokesman for Lloyds Bank said: “We have temporarily closed our Lloyds Bank branch on Bramford Road in Ipswich due to a number of our colleagues self-isolating.
"Our priority is the wellbeing of our colleagues and customers.
"We continue to follow government guidance, and will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.”
