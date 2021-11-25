150 people sign up for Covid jabs after door-to-door drive

Jasmin Saggers was one of those who had their Covid jab aboard the vaccine bus at Barrack Corner in Ipswich last weekend. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Teams will continue their door-to-door drive to tackle low Covid vaccine uptake in parts of Ipswich this weekend after efforts led to 150 extra people getting jabbed last week.

Public Health Suffolk are conducting a series a target weekends aimed at encouraging those who have yet to have a jab, or have delayed their second or booster dose, to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Last weekend they focused on the Westgate area and the intervention resulted in 150 people in getting either a first, second or booster jab.

This weekend the focus will switch to the Chantry and Gipping areas of town, where take up remains low. Households will be targeted with leaflet drops followed by officials door knocking to talk to people about their vaccine concerns.

The vaccination bus will be parked up in the area to make it easier for people to get their jabs. Chantry Library will host a drop-in clinic from 9am to 5pm on Saturday, November 27, before the team moves to the Triangle Church in Dickens Road between 1pm and 6pm on Sunday. No appointments are needed.

A Suffolk County Council spokeswoman said: “Priority will be given to those who attend for their first vaccination, but people are welcome to attend for their second and booster jabs.

"This is part of an Ipswich drive to increase the number of people having their vaccination, with some areas of the town seeing particularly low take-up.

“Last weekend the drop-in sessions were held in Westgate and more than 150 people attended for their first, second and booster jabs.”

The authority said 7,000 leaflets were distributed to homes in Westgate and volunteers knocked on the doors of 1,900 homes.

The efforts are part of the county’s work as an Enhanced Response Area where additional Government support is used to curb the virus spread and increase vaccine take up.

A further two weekends are planned in Ipswich, with proposals to then roll out the programme in Lowestoft.

The Ipswich Star and EADT have launched the Grab the Jab campaign to encourage take up and protect our most vulnerable in Suffolk from coronavirus.