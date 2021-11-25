News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Local Council

150 people sign up for Covid jabs after door-to-door drive

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 5:26 PM November 25, 2021
Jasmin Saggers getting a COVID jab from a COVIDF-19 vaccine bus on Barrack Corner in Ipswich. Pictur

Jasmin Saggers was one of those who had their Covid jab aboard the vaccine bus at Barrack Corner in Ipswich last weekend. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Teams will continue their door-to-door drive to tackle low Covid vaccine uptake in parts of Ipswich this weekend after efforts led to 150 extra people getting jabbed last week.

Public Health Suffolk are conducting a series a target weekends aimed at encouraging those who have yet to have a jab, or have delayed their second or booster dose, to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Last weekend they focused on the Westgate area and the intervention resulted in 150 people in getting either a first, second or booster jab.

This weekend the focus will switch to the Chantry and Gipping areas of town, where take up remains low. Households will be targeted with leaflet drops followed by officials door knocking to talk to people about their vaccine concerns.

The vaccination bus will be parked up in the area to make it easier for people to get their jabs. Chantry Library will host a drop-in clinic from 9am to 5pm on Saturday, November 27, before the team moves to the Triangle Church in Dickens Road between 1pm and 6pm on Sunday. No appointments are needed.

A Suffolk County Council spokeswoman said: “Priority will be given to those who attend for their first vaccination, but people are welcome to attend for their second and booster jabs.

"This is part of an Ipswich drive to increase the number of people having their vaccination, with some areas of the town seeing particularly low take-up.

“Last weekend the drop-in sessions were held in Westgate and more than 150 people attended for their first, second and booster jabs.”

The authority said 7,000 leaflets were distributed to homes in Westgate and volunteers knocked on the doors of 1,900 homes.

Most Read

  1. 1 Two arrested on suspicion of child neglect after child, 2, dies
  2. 2 Christmas shopper fined £187 after car 'trapped' for two days in Ipswich
  3. 3 Is this the cheapest house for sale in Suffolk?
  1. 4 Five Suffolk schools in top Covid tier due to high infection rates
  2. 5 Orwell Bridge could be affected after snow and high winds forecast
  3. 6 Teenager charged after boy attacked in Ipswich churchyard
  4. 7 Care worker accused of fraud made post it note mix up
  5. 8 Sadye, 52, tells of brain cancer ordeal as friend raises funds
  6. 9 Lorry drivers lead Operation Christmas to bring presents to children
  7. 10 Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant bringing new band to Ipswich Corn Exchange

The efforts are part of the county’s work as an Enhanced Response Area where additional Government support is used to curb the virus spread and increase vaccine take up.

A further two weekends are planned in Ipswich, with proposals to then roll out the programme in Lowestoft.

The Ipswich Star and EADT have launched the Grab the Jab campaign to encourage take up and protect our most vulnerable in Suffolk from coronavirus.

Coronavirus
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Steak Lobster & Co in Felixstowe is closed until October. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Felixstowe restaurant closes due to chef recruitment difficulties

Timothy Bradford

person
A police cordon was seen off Landseer Road in Ipswich after the collision

Suffolk Live News

Pedestrian suffers possible fractures after collision with car in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Holy Trinity Church in Back Hamlet, Ipswich, where the boy was assaulted.

Stowmarket woman arrested after teenage boy assaulted in Ipswich

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich crown court with road sign

Care home worker allegedly used 80-year-old resident's bank card

Jane Hunt

person