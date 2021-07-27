Published: 7:30 AM July 27, 2021

The new development would be on land to the south of the village near to the A12 - Credit: Google maps

Proposals to build a new housing development near the A12 that could significantly increase the size of Capel St Mary have taken a step closer to being realised.

M. Scott Properties has lodged a planning application with Babergh District Council for 519 new homes to be built at Capel Grove, to the south of the village with an entrance near Bypass Nurseries Garden Centre.

The application should not come as a surprise to many residents - there have been discussions about the proposals over several years and there have been concerns that such a large development would change the character of a community that had a population of 2,800 in the 2011 census.

As well as the homes, there are plans for 5,000 square metres of commercial space, an "early learning" facility and open spaces - including an extension to existing playing fields.

The application was officially lodged with Babergh last week - but there have been discussions about the plans over the last five years with public consultation taking place at various times over this period.

Capel St Mary Parish Council is expected to discuss the application at its September meeting - it does not meet in August - but the application is not expected to come up before planners at Babergh before early 2022 because of the size of the application.

The applicants, working with land agents Strutt and Parker, have submitted 61 documents with the application and there are expected to be a large number of comments from individuals, local groups and businesses.

At this stage the application is for 337 homes to be built for the open market, 116 to be built for affordable rent, and 66 to be built for mixed tenure part rent/part purchase.

There would be 60 one-bedroomed homes, 202 two-bedroomed homes, 219 three-bedroomed homes and 38 four-bedroomed homes.

But currently the application is still for outline planning permission and this could change before a final decision is made on the individual houses as they are built.



