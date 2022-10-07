News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Local Council

Residents fight over abandoned trolleys near Ipswich shopping centre

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 7:30 AM October 7, 2022
abandoned shopping trolleys near Asda Stoke Park

Abandoned shopping trolleys near Asda Stoke Park - Credit: Ben Cook

Concerned residents are calling for action to deal with problems with abandoned shopping trolleys near Asda on Stoke Park, Ipswich. 

Local resident Benjamin Cook said he has been informing Asda store management of the problem for the last two years, but he “has always been declined or ignored”. 

He added: “I live near Stoke Park Asda and have regular issues with trolleys being taken from the store and abandoned around the area.  

“These get thrown around by teenagers, left on my property, left in the middle of the road upside down, and have previously been pushed into my car, damaging it. 

“I have spent a lot of time reporting the trolleys to Ipswich council and various companies that Asda uses to collect them, and have also made several attempts to speak with the store manager. 

“Similarly, when I went to Asda in Whitehouse, I couldn’t find a trolley or basket to use. I asked where I could find one and they said – we don’t have any because they’ve all been stolen.” 

This comes after Ipswich Borough Council agreed to make companies responsible for the abandoned trolleys. 

Two shopping trollies were among the rubbish cleared from the river. Picture: PICKEREL PROJECT

Two shopping trollies were among the rubbish cleared from the river. Picture: PICKEREL PROJECT - Credit: Archant

The number of dumped trolleys increased by 308% in the last two years, with an average of eight abandoned trolleys per month. 

The proposal of charging the companies £50 per trolley for its collection, return and/or disposal by the council was supported by 79% of respondents.   

Abandoned shopping trolleys can be reported to Ipswich Borough Council via an online form

An Asda spokesperson said: "Whilst we know that the majority of our customers look after our trolleys, if anyone happens to spot one anywhere it shouldn’t be, they can let us know by calling 0800 0933 350 or by downloading the Collex App, so the trolley can be collected as soon as possible." 

Councillor Phil Smart, borough portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “Abandoned shopping trolleys can and do cause problems, something we are looking to improve with supermarket chains around our town.  

“Ideally, we would really like to see trolleys left by shoppers safely on supermarket premises, or for supermarkets to recover abandoned trolleys directly without the need for intervention by our waste teams. But, where they don’t, the council will collect them and later this month will be implementing powers to charge the supermarkets for doing so.” 

Ipswich Borough Council
Ipswich News

