The plinth of Kevin Beattie's statue has been cleaned by council officials - Credit: Ipswich Council

The plinth of the statue to Town legend Kevin Beattie has been cleaned by Ipswich council after being damaged by skateboarders on Sunday.

But specialists are still waiting to repair the chipped edge of the plinth - and officials are looking at ways of preventing similar damage happening in the future - possibly by putting up a low-level barrier or putting studs in the ground.

Kevin Beattie's statue was damaged by skateboarders on Sunday. - Credit: Paul Geater

Ipswich Council leader David Ellesmere said: "Council staff were out today cleaning the statue before tonight's game - it is looking very good again.

"We will have to take advice and go back to repair the chipped edge and we're also looking hard at ways of preventing any repeat of this - it was very disappointing that this damage was caused."

The damage provoked widespread anger among Town fans - many of whom had helped to contribute to the £100,000 statue that was made by local sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn.

It was only unveiled just before Christmas, three years after Beattie's sudden death in 2018.

The news of the damage, which was apparently caused by two skateboarders who filmed themselves using it as a prop, caused widespread anger in the town.

The Football Club has offered to help with any preventative measures to prevent a repeat of the damage.

The sculpture is unusual in that it captures Beattie in one of his typical leaps that helped mark him out as the outstanding defender of his generation - he is generally regarded as the finest player to ever pull on a Town shirt.











