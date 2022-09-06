New police, fire and rescue unit opened on Princes Street

The new police, fire station and rescue unit officially opens today in Ipswich as "an example of the significance of collaboration between police and fire in Suffolk”.

The blue light hub on Princes Street is a new home for Suffolk Constabulary as well as Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

New Police and Fire station in Princes Street Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The building will be accessible to members of the public with an enquiry office open from Monday to Saturday between 9 am and 5 pm, excluding Bank Holidays.

Inspector Domenic Mann said: “As well as being an operational base for police officers, this new building means that members of the public can come and visit our public enquiry office with their queries and questions as before.

“The enquiry office team are very much looking forward to support and help the public where they can.”

The new base includes a dedicated office for the local policing team with capacity for other police functions to use as a drop-in facility, interview rooms for police, a public enquiry office and a reception area for police as well as joint training rooms and visitor parking.

Tim Passmore, Suffolk’s Police Crime Commissioner, said: “I’m really pleased to see our new police station in Ipswich opening to the public.

Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

“This is a fantastic building and a new landmark for our county town.

“The joint station is another example of the significance of collaboration between police and fire in Suffolk where we are leading the way nationally.

“It is designed to optimise the operational response and effectiveness of both emergency services and I am particularly excited that the design details will help reduce the environmental impact of the building.”

Councillor Andrew Reid, cabinet member for public health and public protection, said: “I am delighted that the police will join Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service in operating from the new state-of-the-art facility at Princes Street, which marks the 17th collaboration with emergency services, including ambulance colleagues.

Andrew Reid, cabinet member for Public Health and Public Protection - Credit: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

“We have seen great benefits from this partnership so far, with it securing significant savings for our residents whilst enabling Suffolk’s blue light services to work together efficiently and effectively to continue to protect our county and best serve our communities.”

New Police and Fire station in Princes Street Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond




