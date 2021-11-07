How to book a town centre drive-through to see Ipswich Christmas lights

Drivers will be able to drive under Ipswich Christmas lights on four Sundays this year. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Christmas lights in Ipswich will be switched on later this month, and people can book a slot to drive through town to get a closer look.

Ipswich council will be issuing permits on four Sundays from November 21, between 6pm and 9pm. Drivers with a permit will be able to enter the pedestrianised town centre at Major's Corner and drive westwards along Carr Street, Tavern Street and Westgate Street, leaving at Museum Street.

On November 21 and December 5 anyone can apply for a permit. On November 28 and December 12 they are for Blue Badge holders only.

Anyone wanting a ticket should book here from November 15. Drivers will need to book a timeslot and will only need one ticket per vehicle. They will have to observe a 5mph speed limit - and will not be allowed to stop.

Meanwhile, Fool's Paradise will be bringing The Living Lampposts to the Cornhill on November 18 and 25. They will perform three sets at about 4pm, 5:30pm and 7pm.

The light up drummers Spark! will also return this year on December 16 and 23. They will perform three sets during the evening at 5pm, 6:30pm and 8pm.