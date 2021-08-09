Paddling pool at Ipswich park shut due to pump fault

Published: 5:21 PM August 9, 2021

The paddling pool at Bourne Park in Ipswich, which is closed due to a pump fault - Credit: Archant

The paddling pool at a popular Ipswich park has been closed due to a pump fault.

Ipswich Borough Council hopes to have a replacement part soon for the chemical regulating pump at the town's Bourne Park.

Visitors had been warned to stop eating food and using ordinary nappies in the water last week - but the council said the issue causing the closure is not related.

A spokeswoman for Ipswich council said: "We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience while we work to get the pool back up and running.

"Bourne Park paddling pool has been temporarily closed due to a fault with one of the pumps that is used to add the relevant chemicals to the water.

"The fault is an isolated issue and not linked to how the pool is used. We are awaiting a replacement part and hope to have the problem fixed soon."