BT applies to install eight Street Hubs in Ipswich

Tom Cann

Published: 7:30 AM May 24, 2022
BT Street Hubs are set to be installed across Ipswich

BT Street Hubs could be installed across Ipswich - Credit: BT

A series of modern kiosks could be rolled out across Ipswich as part of a bid by BT to “bolster the region’s digital infrastructure”.  

The company has applied to Ipswich Borough Council to install eight of its ‘Street Hubs’ across the town along with the removal of existing phone boxes.  

These kiosks will be a much slimmer design compared to the traditional red phone boxes, but have the same features and more. 

The kiosks will offer free calls, free WiFi within a 150 metre radius, and built in USB ports with rapid charging. 

The Street Hubs will provide free Wi-Fi, an emergency call button, and USB drives for charging.

The Street Hubs will provide free Wi-Fi, an emergency call button, and USB drives for charging. - Credit: Dean Atkins/BT

The kiosks also come with an emergency 999 button, that if pressed, will put you straight onto the emergency services and will send your location straight to them.

BT says that these kiosks are going to "transform towns and cities in the UK" and benefit businesses and councils in the town.

Each hub is made up of a 75-inch screen that can broadcast adverts, as well as provide real-time information sharing. 

A BT spokesperson said:We have submitted planning applications to Ipswich Borough Council for eight new Street Hub 2.0 sites across the area, to bolster the region’s digital infrastructure.

One of the BT Street Hubs installed in Nottingham earlier this year.

One of the BT Street Hubs installed in Nottingham earlier this year. - Credit: Dean Atkins/BT

“Over 400 of our existing Street Hub units are already delivering a wide range of economic, social and technology benefits to communities and local councils up and down the country – from connecting local residents, businesses and visitors to free ultrafast Wi-Fi, to ensuring that people can contact the emergency services or charity helplines in times of need.

“Our new Street Hub 2.0 units introduce upgraded features such as the functionality to provide environment monitoring for local authorities, the ability to boost 4G/5G mobile coverage and free screen time to local authorities to help promote local community services."

The traditional red boxes are not going away however, with councils being able to 'adopt' them to be used in a different way such as housing defibrillators.

The face of our rural county is changing as more and more red phone boxes become redundant and Briti

The face of our rural county is changing as more and more red phone boxes become redundant and British Telecom lose the market they had to the mobile phone. Some villages have managed to keep their phoneless phone boxes, keeping the loved look of the landscape so familiar to us even if we can no longer "phone home". Pictures taken near Tunstead. Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: Simon Finlay. - Credit: Archant © 2009

There are eight locations across Ipswich that could see one of these kiosks in the near future. These are:

  • Old Foundry Road
  • Westgate Street
  • Civic Drive
  • Duke Street
  • Tower Ramparts
  • Lloyds Avenue
  • Neptune Quay
  • Outside Butter Market

Ipswich Borough Council will decide the fate of the applications in due course.  

