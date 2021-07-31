Anger as 'selfish' fly-tippers dump couch in Ipswich street

Published: 11:30 AM July 31, 2021

Complaints have been made after "selfish" fly-tippers dumped a couch in an Ipswich street.

The sofa left on the grounds of Ipswich International Church, in Burlington Road, is latest in a long line of incidents reported to Ipswich Borough Council.

The couch appeared on Thursday - but previously a fridge was dumped in Vernon Street, in the Stoke area of Ipswich, along with other rubbish near some bins.

An Ipswich Borough Council spokesman said: "Ipswich Borough Council will not stop pursuing those who fly-tip in Ipswich.

"This selfish action impacts our residents and businesses but we work hard to make sure it impacts the fly-tippers more.

"Fly-tip in Ipswich and we will seek to get you to court, as we have done successfully on many occasions this year and where some culprits had to pay fines and costs in four figures."

To report fly-tipping, visit ipswich.gov.uk/report or call 01473 433000.