New play area with accessible swing opens for half term

Councillors Sam Murray and Tony Gould at the new Castle Hill play area. - Credit: Sam Murray

A new Roman-themed play area with the town's first accessible swing has opened in time for half term.

The Castle Hill play area is complete with a play villa and colouful mosiac surfacing having been inspired by a Roman villa unearthed nearby.

It opened on Friday and is the first in the town to have an ability swing for wheelchair users, which the area's councillor has described as "incredible to see".

Councillor Sam Murray has been asking the borough council to install at least one inclusive wheelchair swing in all of the town's park.

Cllr Murray said: “I am delighted to have been there at the opening of this park and to see the children enjoy this park and talk to parents about it. It is truly a fantastic design with great touches including an Autism Communication Board, something I am familiar with as I have SEND children.

"The Ability swing is an amazing addition. It's incredible to see it here, the first ability swing in Suffolk but I hope not the last. Days like today make it all worthwhile.”

Other Roman elements include an amphora vase full of Roman coins, gladiator faces and training area, pantry, Roman baths, courtyard area with pendulum rope-swing and hopscotch will also be there to enjoy.

There is even a grand banquet hall complete with a picnic table to complete the scene.

Councillor Phil Smart, Ipswich Borough Council’s portfolio holder for Environment and Climate Change, opened the new play area.

He said: “This is the first of many new, exciting, inclusive and educational play spaces for families with young children to enjoy. It’s great to celebrate our local history in this way, with clever design allowing us to celebrate the past whilst educating the next generation in a fun and inspiring way.”

“With Gippeswyk Park transport-themed play area works ongoing and other play area upgrades planned, we look forward to celebrating further play area upgrades across Ipswich as inclusive play spaces for all to enjoy."

It is part of the council's Play Area Strategy for 2022 to 2027.

Work on Gippeswyk Park is expected to finish soon with the new play area earmarked to open at the end of this month.

There will be a wheelchair-accessible roundabout, zip wire, railway station with train, road and car and a river with a boat climber.

The area can be found at the Lupin Road park entrance, and the existing play area will remain open for use until the new one is ready for use, after which, it will be removed.