CCTV installed in Maple Park neighbourhood to deter anti-social behaviour

A new CCTV camera has been installed in the Maple Park area of Ipswich in a bid to to deter crime and anti-social behaviour.

The camera, which has been funded from the £422,200 awarded to Ipswich Borough Council through the government’s Safer Streets Fund, will be moved between four different locations in the neighbourhood.

Footage will be monitored by the council’s 24-hour emergency control centre.

New metal fencing and security lights are among the further measures set to be introduced in Maple Park as community leaders aim to deter crime in the area.

Alasdair Ross, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for community protection, had previously called for more measures to be introduced to break up anti-social behaviour in the area.

He spoke after two J Block gang members, Wayne Scullion and Arnoldas Miglinas, were both jailed for drug offences in west Ipswich.

After the new camera was installed, Mr Ross said: "New measures such as this will help make life better for people living in the area, as not only will it reduce crime but it will also reduce the fear of it.

"This is just one of the many improvements we are working on as part of our Safer Streets project and we will continue to work hard through our Community Safety Partnership to identify and introduce measures that will help make Ipswich a safer place to live, work and study."

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's police and crime commissioner, added: "It’s really important that people feel safe in their homes and their communities so I am delighted to see this investment in CCTV in the Maple Park area of Ipswich which will help reduce crime and the fear of crime.

"I hope this additional coverage to the existing network of CCTV cameras in our county town, and the other crime prevention measures funded by this Safer Streets Fund, will provide reassurance to local residents and businesses in the area.

"This investment also sends a clear message to those tempted to commit crime in the area that the cameras are being monitored 24/7 and their actions will be recorded which will massively assist the police in securing convictions."