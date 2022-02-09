6 CCTV cameras set for Norwich Road in Ipswich will reduce 'fear of crime and crime'

The cameras are funded from the £124,391 awarded to the council through the government’s safer streets fund. - Credit: PA

Six new CCTV cameras are set to make the area of Norwich Road safer, the borough council has said.

The cameras will monitor activity along Norwich Road between Valley Road and Civic Drive with three at Barrack Corner.

Ipswich Borough Council, which will monitor them at their 24-hour emergency control centre, made the decision after Suffolk police said they were the best sites for the CCTV.

This week Crimestoppers launched an eight-week campaign to highlight what public sexual harassment is.

Cllr Alasdair Ross, Ipswich Borough Council’s Community Protection Portfolio Holder, said: “This new CCTV will help make life better for people living in this area as not only will they reduce crime but will also reduce the fear of crime."

Police inspector Domenic Mann, from Ipswich Central Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “These installations follow public consultation by community partners and the police with Ipswich residents to find out what would make them feel safer. CCTV provision with other crime prevention work can positively deter incidents and help improve public confidence.

"CCTV can also positively support investigations if required.”

Tim Passmore, Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “This investment also sends a clear message to those tempted to commit crime in the area that the cameras are being monitored 24/7 and their actions will be recorded which will massively assist the police in securing convictions.”

Personal safety alarms will also be funded, a Crimestoppers awareness of sexual harassment initiative is starting and the Ask for Angela campaign will be highlighted to businesses in the area.

This is along with installing new wastebins and removing flyposting.

But the scheme is not without its controversy with women's rights campaigner Laura Polley, from Reclaim the Streets Ipswich, saying it needs to be Ipswich-wide.

The town centre and the Waterfront areas saw around 100 violent or sexual offences occur in a month, according to police.uk crime map data.

Ms Polley said: "It's not confined to one area of Ipswich. They are justifying Norwich Road investment.

"It's quite run down and dilapidated but it has not had a particular issue with women's safety."

There will also be an extensive awareness campaign, and additional CCTV cameras, as well as a replacement of the safety mirrors in the St Matthew’s Street subway, according to IBC.