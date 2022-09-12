News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Borough investigating councillor Steve Flood over retweets

Paul Geater

Published: 7:00 AM September 12, 2022
Steve Flood

Steve Flood is currently suspended by the Conservative Party before a disciplinary hearing later this month. - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

Ipswich Council deputy leader Bryony Rudkin has lodged an official complaint with the authority about the behaviour of Conservative councillor Steve Flood who retweeted Islamophobic posts.

She made the complaint to the council's monitoring officer at the end of August and it is now being formally investigated.

However a spokesman for the council said it could make no further comment about the situation.

He said: "Ipswich Borough Council progresses all complaints in compliance with its procedures.

"The Council’s Monitoring Officer is responsible for considering complaints that a councillor may have breached their Code of Conduct. The Monitoring Officer considers these complaints in consultation with an Independent Person appointed by the Council."

Mr Flood is currently suspended by the Conservative Party and is sitting as an Independent councillor after retweeting two posts which suggested there is no place for Islam in the UK.

The Conservative Party is due to decide on his fate at the end of the month, but Ipswich MP Tom Hunt - a friend of Mr Flood - has made his anger and frustration about the retweets clear.




