Decision expected on Brewdog bar at Ipswich Waterfront

File photo dated 19/09/20 of a Brewdog bar in Sheffield, South Yorkhire. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) have banned an Instagram post by Brewdog for making misleading claims over an alcoholic drink. Issue date: Wednesday July 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

Brewdog's bid to open its first bar on Ipswich Waterfront will be discussed next week.

The Scottish craft pub chain's proposal was due to go before Ipswich Borough Council's licencing committee in October, but put on hold following a number of objections from residents in surrounding flats.

The brewery intended to meet with some of the objectors to discuss their concerns, which included fears about noise, pollution and waste.

The application will go back before the committee this week requesting a license for the bar to open between 10am and midnight Sunday to Thursday and 10am to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Waterfront residents had requested the opening hours be revised.

In a report to members of the licensing and regulatory sub committee, the officer wrote: "Whilst no additional information has been received at the time of the publication of this report, the applicant has confirmed to Officers that they expect to provide this in advance of the hearing."

Councillors will decide whether to approve the license at a meeting on Thursday, December 9.

If approved, it will be Brewdog's first Suffolk-based bar.

An application for a different lounge bar at the Waterfront was rejected at the end of October after facing widespread opposition.