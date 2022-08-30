Town centre car park to close earlier for cleaning

Crown car park in Ipswich will close two and a half hours earlier than usual on five upcoming days, in order to allow for cleaning.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week, and Tuesday and Wednesday of the week after, Crown car park on Charles Street will close at 4pm rather than the usual 6.30pm.

The car park is owned by Ipswich Borough Council, which published the proposed decision on August 24.

According to the council, signs will inform car park users in advance of and during the temporarily changed timetable.

If opening hours were not reduced, the council states the cleaning operation would be disrupted and so take longer to safely complete.

Crown car park is near to Tower Ramparts car park on Crown Street and the council-owned William Street car park, both of which are open for 24 hours every day.



